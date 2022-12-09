IPL 2023 is likely to be hosted from 1 April while the inaugural edition of the Women’s IPL is expected to be hosted from 3 March, reported Espncricinfo. BCCI are yet to officially confirm the dates for both the tournaments but the window for the Women’s IPL is slated a week after the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup ends in Cape Town.

The final dates of the IPL 2023 are being worked out by BCCI on the availability of overseas players with the 10-team tournament returning to home-away format for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The IPL is likely to be wrapped up by the of May as England are slated to face Ireland in a one-off Test from 1 June. Soon after, The Oval will host the ICC World Test Championship final with India as one of the favourites for the game. The Ashes also begin soon after from 16 June.

Earlier on Friday, BCCI announced the tender for the media rights of Women’s IPL from 2023 to 2027. The deadline for picking up the tender is 31 December. The bids for the media rights will open from 8 January, the report further added. The Indian cricket board has opted for a closed-bid process this time instead of an e-auction.

As confirmed by BCCI to its state association, there will be five franchise teams at the inaugural edition of the WIPL with 22 matches being played in total. Each teams will have up to 18 players, including six overseas players. The teams will be allowed to field five overseas player in the playing XI with four from Full Member countries and one from an Associate nation.

After the teams face each other twice in the league phase, the table topper will directly progress to the final while the team’s finishing second and third will face off in an eliminator to decide the second finalist.

