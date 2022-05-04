BCCI imposes two-year ban on Boria Majumdar for 'threatening' Wriddhiman Saha

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has banned journalist Boria Majumdar for two years after it found him guilty of intimidating Wriddhiman Saha. A three-member committee, formed by the board, found Majumdar guilty of threatening Wriddhiman after the wicket-keeper didn't respond to a request for an interview.

“We will be informing all state units of the Indian cricket board to not allow him inside stadiums. He won’t be given media accreditation for home matches and we will also be writing to ICC to blacklist him. Players will be asked not to engage with him,” a top BCCI official told Indian Express.

The incident dates back to last February when Saha took to Twitter to reveal screenshot of texts by Majumdar while concealing his identity. The text by Majumdar read: “I don’t take insults kindly. And I will remember this.

After sharing the tweet, the veteran cricketer was backed by the cricket fraternity including former Team India coach Ravi Shastri.

