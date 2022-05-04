Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

BCCI imposes two-year ban on Boria Majumdar for 'threatening' Wriddhiman Saha

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has banned journalist Boria Majumdar for two years after it found him guilty of intimidating Wriddhiman Saha. A three-member committee, formed by the board, found Majumdar guilty of threatening Wriddhiman after the wicket-keeper didn't respond to a request for an interview.

File image of Wriddhiman Saha. Reuters

File image of Wriddhiman Saha. Reuters

“We will be informing all state units of the Indian cricket board to not allow him inside stadiums. He won’t be given media accreditation for home matches and we will also be writing to ICC to blacklist him. Players will be asked not to engage with him,” a top BCCI official told Indian Express.

The incident dates back to last February when Saha took to Twitter to reveal screenshot of texts by Majumdar while concealing his identity. The text by Majumdar read: “I don’t take insults kindly. And I will remember this.

After sharing the tweet, the veteran cricketer was backed by the cricket fraternity including former Team India coach Ravi Shastri.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 04, 2022 17:58:07 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Explained: All you need to know about FairBreak Invitational
First Cricket News

Explained: All you need to know about FairBreak Invitational

The competition organised by Cricket Hong Kong will comprise of six teams which will have players from all around the globe.

BCCI in search for title sponsor for Women's T20 Challenge
First Cricket News

BCCI in search for title sponsor for Women's T20 Challenge

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited quotes for title sponsorship rights for the Women's T20 Challenge 2022 in its press release on Thursday.

BCCI likely to do away with bio-bubble for India's home series against South Africa, says report
First Cricket News

BCCI likely to do away with bio-bubble for India's home series against South Africa, says report

Bio-bubbles became a part of the lives of cricketers with almost all the series (home and away) played in strict bio-secure environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.