Wriddhiman Saha-Boria Majumdar case: What we know so far

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly imposing a two-year ban on journalist Boria Majumdar after he has been found guilty of intimidating India wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha.

“We will be informing all state units of the Indian cricket board to not allow him inside stadiums. He won’t be given media accreditation for home matches and we will also be writing to ICC to blacklist him. Players will be asked not to engage with him,” a top BCCI official told The Sunday Express on condition of anonymity.

The issue came in focus in February earlier this year after Saha posted screenshots of a chat where a journalist had allegedly misbehaved with him after the right-handed batter didn’t respond to his calls for an interview. Initially Saha didn’t reveal the name of the journalist.

The board later setup a committee comprising vice-president Rajeev Shukla, treasurer Arun Dhumal and apex council member Prabhtej Bhatia to look into the matter and it was in front of the committee that the wicket-keeper batter had identified Boria. He further alleged that he was "bullied" for the interview.

“I have told the committee everything I know. All the details I have shared with them. I can’t tell you much right now. BCCI has asked me not to talk anything outside…about the meeting as they will answer all your queries,” Saha told reporters.

Majumdar then released a video on social media stating that Saha had "doctored" the text messages.

“There are always two sides to a story. @Wriddhipops has doctored, tampered screenshots of my WhatsApp chats which have damaged my reputation and credibility. I have requested the @BCCI for a fair hearing. My lawyers are serving @Wriddhipops a defamation notice. Let truth prevail,” the journalis tweeted.

After the probe, it is likely that the board will be banning Majumdar for a span of two years.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.