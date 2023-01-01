Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

BBL: Watch Birsbane Heat’s Josh Brown commences new year with fireworks at Gabba

Josh Brown, playing his second BBL game, smashed 62 runs from 23 deliveries at a strike rate of 269.57.

Big Bash League trophy. Twitter/ @CricketAus

Brisbane Heat opener Josh Brown welcomed 2023 with fireworks at the Gabba as he smashed Sydney Sixers bowlers for a 19-ball half-century on Sunday.

Brown, playing just his second BBL match, hit unbelievable boundaries – six maximums and four boundaries – to race away to 62 runs from 23 deliveries at a strike rate of 269.57. Some of the sixes from Brown went as high as on the stadium’s second tier.

“I just watched the ball and hit it as far as I can, yeah, that was my plan. Pretty simple,” Brown said to broadcasters after being dismissed.

Watch some of the stunning shots from the blade of Josh Brown here:


Brown’s sensational innings set the tone for Brisbane Heat’s middle order as they ramped up 224 in 20 overs leaving Sydney Sixers to a daunting task of a 225-run target.

The right-hander was dismissed in the seventh over, but had done the damage in the powerplay.

Interestingly, Brown was picked from Grade Cricket by Brisbane Heat as a replacement player.

Australia star Glenn Maxwell was also astonished with the pure hitting of Brown in the commentary box.

Twitter was filled with praise for the batter.

Updated Date: January 01, 2023 16:23:14 IST

