Josh Brown, playing his second BBL game, smashed 62 runs from 23 deliveries at a strike rate of 269.57.
Brisbane Heat opener Josh Brown welcomed 2023 with fireworks at the Gabba as he smashed Sydney Sixers bowlers for a 19-ball half-century on Sunday.
Brown, playing just his second BBL match, hit unbelievable boundaries – six maximums and four boundaries – to race away to 62 runs from 23 deliveries at a strike rate of 269.57. Some of the sixes from Brown went as high as on the stadium’s second tier.
“I just watched the ball and hit it as far as I can, yeah, that was my plan. Pretty simple,” Brown said to broadcasters after being dismissed.
Watch some of the stunning shots from the blade of Josh Brown here:
Brown’s sensational innings set the tone for Brisbane Heat’s middle order as they ramped up 224 in 20 overs leaving Sydney Sixers to a daunting task of a 225-run target.
The right-hander was dismissed in the seventh over, but had done the damage in the powerplay.
Interestingly, Brown was picked from Grade Cricket by Brisbane Heat as a replacement player.
Australia star Glenn Maxwell was also astonished with the pure hitting of Brown in the commentary box.
Twitter was filled with praise for the batter.
Nothing better than a guy who’s dominated at the lower level for years who gets his chance and goes off! 🚀
Love to see Josh Brown go large #bbl12
Who is Josh Brown?
Is it too late to call up Josh Brown to the test squad? #BBL12
