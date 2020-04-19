First Cricket
Baroda appoints Sri Lanka's World Cup winning coach Dav Whatmore as Director of Cricket

Following a dismal season, Whatmore had parted ways with Kerala after spending three years with the southern side

Press Trust of India, Apr 19, 2020 18:37:34 IST

Vadodara: Sri Lanka's World Cup-winning Australian coach Dav Whatmore was on Sunday appointed Baroda's Ranji team coach as well as Director of Cricket, state body's secretary Ajit Lele confirmed.

Whatmore has also coached the Pakistan and Zimbabwe cricket teams in the past. Reuters

The PTI had reported a couple of days back that Whatmore was set to become the Baroda coach having been in charge of Kerala team last season.

Whatmore is a noted coach, who was also in charge of India U-19 team that won the junior World Cup in Malaysia back in 2008 under Virat Kohli's captaincy.

BCA secretary Lele told PTI: "Whatmore has been appointed as coach of the Ranji trophy team and also the Director of Cricket for a period of two years."

In his role as Director of Cricket, the age-group coaches, U-23, U-19 and U-16 will be guided by the Australian, Lele said.

It is learnt that after BCA offered him the job, Whatmore gave a go-ahead from his end and communicated his decision to former Mumbai batsman Shishir Hattangadi, who is the CEO of the Association.

Following a dismal season, Whatmore had parted ways with Kerala after spending three years with the southern side.

