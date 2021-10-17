Bangladesh vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2021, Match 2 Live Cricket Score

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Preview: Bangladesh opted to bowl after winning the toss in the second match of the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground in Al Amerat.

Bangladesh will be hoping to get their T20 World Cup campaign off to a winning start and hope to mark the beginning of a successful run this time around after a series of disappointments in the showpiece event in the past.

The Tigers have yet to reach the last four stage of the event, getting knocked out by India after suffering a narrow one-run loss in the quarter-final the last time the T20 World Cup took place five years ago in India. They managed to reach the Super 8s in the inaugural edition in 2007, but failed to win a single game in 2009, 2010 and 2012. The 2014 event that was hosted in Bangladesh saw the Tigers top Group A, only to lose every single game thereafter.

What they will draw inspiration from is their positive run in T20Is, this year, having beaten sides such as Australia (4-1) and New Zealand (3-2) at home.

Scotland, meanwhile, have never made it beyond the group stage in either the ODI or the T20 World Cups since making their maiden appearance in an ICC event in 1999, and will be hoping to turn things around this time as they set their sights on one of the four available spots for the Super 12s.

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer(c), Matthew Cross(w), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal

