ICC T20 World Cup 2021 schedule announced; India to face Pakistan on 24 October

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the schedule for the 2021 T20 World Cup which is being hosted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in Oman and UAE. The ICC event will run from 17 October to 14 November.
The tournament will begin with Oman taking on Papua New Guinea in Round 1 of the World Cup on 17 October. The Super 12 stage will begin on 23 October with Australia facing South Africa. India will begin their campaign, against Pakistan, in the Super 12 stage on 24 October.
Round 1 consists of two groups of four teams each. The top two teams from each group will move to the Super 12 stage. Group A of Round 1 includes Ireland, Netherlands and Namibia and Sri Lanka, while Group B consists of Oman, PNG, Scotland and Bangladesh.
The eight teams who are already part of the Super 12 stage include England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, India, Pakistan, New Zealand and Afghanistan.
West Indies England, Australia and South Africa are part of Group 1 in Super 12 stage and will be joined by the winner of Group A and runner-up of Group B from Round 1. Group 2 includes India and Pakistan, New Zealand and Afghanistan and will be joined by the winner of Group B and runner-up of Group A from Round 1.
The groupings:
Round 1
Group A: Sri Lanka, Ireland, the Netherlands and Namibia
Group B: Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea and Oman
(Top two teams from each group advance to Super 12s)
Super 12s
Group 1: England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, A1 and B2.
Group 2: India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, A2 and B1.
(Top two teams from each group advance to the semi-finals)
Complete schedule:
Round 1
17 Oct: Oman v Papua New Guinea, Muscat; Bangladesh v Scotland, Muscat
18 Oct: Ireland v Netherlands, Abu Dhabi; Sri Lanka v Namibia, Abu Dhabi
19 Oct: Scotland v PNG, Muscat; Oman v Bangladesh, Muscat
20 Oct: Namibia v Netherlands, Abu Dhabi; Sri Lanka v Ireland, Abu Dhabi
21 Oct: Bangladesh v Papua New Guinea, Muscat; Oman v Scotland, Muscat
22 Oct: Namibia v Ireland, Sharjah; Sri Lanka v Netherlands, Sharjah
Super 12s
23 Oct: Australia v South Africa, Abu Dhabi; England v West Indies, Dubai
24 Oct: A1 v B2, Sharjah; India v Pakistan, Dubai
25 Oct: Afghanistan v B1, Sharjah
26 Oct: South Africa v West Indies, Dubai; Pakistan v New Zealand, Sharjah
27 Oct: England v B2, Abu Dhabi; B1 v A2, Abu Dhabi
28 Oct: Australia v A1, Dubai
29 Oct: West Indies v B2, Sharjah; Pakistan v Afghanistan, Dubai
30 Oct: South Africa v A1, Sharjah; Australia v England, Dubai
31 Oct: Afghanistan v A2, Abu Dhabi; India v New Zealand, Dubai
1 Nov: England v A1, Sharjah
2 Nov: South Africa v B2, Abu Dhabi; Pakistan v A2, Abu Dhabi
3 Nov: New Zealand v B1, Dubai; India v Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi
4 Nov: Australia v B2, Dubai; West indies v A1, Abu Dhabi
5 Nov: New Zealand v A2, Sharjah; India v B1, Dubai
6 Nov: Australia v West Indies, Abu Dhabi; England v South Africa, Sharjah
7 Nov: New Zealand v Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi: Pakistan v B1, Sharjah
8 Nov: India v A2, Dubai
Knock-out stage
10 Nov: Semi-final 1 (A1 v B2), Abu Dhabi
11 Nov: Semi-final 2 (B1 v A2), Dubai
14 Nov: Final, Dubai
