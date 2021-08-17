ICC T20 World Cup 2021 schedule announced; India to face Pakistan on 24 October

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the schedule for the 2021 T20 World Cup which is being hosted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in Oman and UAE. The ICC event will run from 17 October to 14 November.

The tournament will begin with Oman taking on Papua New Guinea in Round 1 of the World Cup on 17 October. The Super 12 stage will begin on 23 October with Australia facing South Africa. India will begin their campaign, against Pakistan, in the Super 12 stage on 24 October.

Round 1 consists of two groups of four teams each. The top two teams from each group will move to the Super 12 stage. Group A of Round 1 includes Ireland, Netherlands and Namibia and Sri Lanka, while Group B consists of Oman, PNG, Scotland and Bangladesh.

The eight teams who are already part of the Super 12 stage include England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, India, Pakistan, New Zealand and Afghanistan.

West Indies England, Australia and South Africa are part of Group 1 in Super 12 stage and will be joined by the winner of Group A and runner-up of Group B from Round 1. Group 2 includes India and Pakistan, New Zealand and Afghanistan and will be joined by the winner of Group B and runner-up of Group A from Round 1.

The groupings:

Round 1

Group A: Sri Lanka, Ireland, the Netherlands and Namibia

Group B: Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea and Oman

(Top two teams from each group advance to Super 12s)

Super 12s

Group 1: England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, A1 and B2.

Group 2: India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, A2 and B1.

(Top two teams from each group advance to the semi-finals)

Complete schedule:

Round 1

17 Oct: Oman v Papua New Guinea, Muscat; Bangladesh v Scotland, Muscat

18 Oct: Ireland v Netherlands, Abu Dhabi; Sri Lanka v Namibia, Abu Dhabi

19 Oct: Scotland v PNG, Muscat; Oman v Bangladesh, Muscat

20 Oct: Namibia v Netherlands, Abu Dhabi; Sri Lanka v Ireland, Abu Dhabi

21 Oct: Bangladesh v Papua New Guinea, Muscat; Oman v Scotland, Muscat

22 Oct: Namibia v Ireland, Sharjah; Sri Lanka v Netherlands, Sharjah

Super 12s

23 Oct: Australia v South Africa, Abu Dhabi; England v West Indies, Dubai

24 Oct: A1 v B2, Sharjah; India v Pakistan, Dubai

25 Oct: Afghanistan v B1, Sharjah

26 Oct: South Africa v West Indies, Dubai; Pakistan v New Zealand, Sharjah

27 Oct: England v B2, Abu Dhabi; B1 v A2, Abu Dhabi

28 Oct: Australia v A1, Dubai

29 Oct: West Indies v B2, Sharjah; Pakistan v Afghanistan, Dubai

30 Oct: South Africa v A1, Sharjah; Australia v England, Dubai

31 Oct: Afghanistan v A2, Abu Dhabi; India v New Zealand, Dubai

1 Nov: England v A1, Sharjah

2 Nov: South Africa v B2, Abu Dhabi; Pakistan v A2, Abu Dhabi

3 Nov: New Zealand v B1, Dubai; India v Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi

4 Nov: Australia v B2, Dubai; West indies v A1, Abu Dhabi

5 Nov: New Zealand v A2, Sharjah; India v B1, Dubai

6 Nov: Australia v West Indies, Abu Dhabi; England v South Africa, Sharjah

7 Nov: New Zealand v Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi: Pakistan v B1, Sharjah

8 Nov: India v A2, Dubai

Knock-out stage

10 Nov: Semi-final 1 (A1 v B2), Abu Dhabi

11 Nov: Semi-final 2 (B1 v A2), Dubai

14 Nov: Final, Dubai