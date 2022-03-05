Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: Visitors beat sloppy hosts by 8 wickets to level series

  • Agence France-Presse
  • March 5th, 2022
  • 19:22:06 IST

Dhaka: Hazratullah Zazai struck an unbeaten half century to help Afghanistan thrash Bangladesh by eight wickets in the second Twenty20 international with the two-match series ending all square at 1-1 in Dhaka on Saturday.

Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai watches the ball after playing a shot during the second T20I between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday. AFP

Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai watches the ball after playing a shot during the second T20I between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday. AFP

Zazai hit 59 off 45 balls and Usman Ghani scored 47, guiding Afghanistan to 121-2 in 17.4 overs after Fazalhaq Farooqi and Azmatullah Omarzai claimed three wickets each to restrict Bangladesh to 115-9.

A minute's silence was observed in memory of late Australian greats Shane Warne and Rodney Marsh before the start of the match.

Both Zazai and Ghani benefited from Bangladesh's sloppy fielding as the hosts failed to back up Thursday's convincing 61 run victory.

Nasum Ahmed dropped Zazai on nought off the third ball of the innings before Afif Hossain and Mohammad Naim reprieved Ghani at 39 and 41 off the bowling of Mahedi Hasan.

Mahedi struck early to remove Rahmanullah Gurbaz for three but Zazai and Ghani took full advantage of Bangladesh's weak fielding to add 99 runs for the second wicket.

Mahmudullah Riyad dismissed Ghani to break the stand, with Afghanistan only 13 runs away from victory.

It was left to Darwish Rasooli to end the game with a towering six off left-arm spinner Nasum.

Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi hailed the team for their bowling efforts.

"The boys played really well, especially in the first innings. Hazratullah and Ghani batted well for us," he said.

The hosts earlier never managed to get going after electing to bat first, losing wickets at regular intervals.

"It was a good wicket to bat on. We didn't put together enough partnerships. (I am) very disappointed the way this game turned up," said Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah.

"We need to improve our fielding. That's something we need to work on," he added.

Mushfiqur Rahim top-scored with 30 off 25 balls, in his 100th Twenty20 international, while Mahmudullah chipped in with 21 off 13 balls.

On 19, Mahmudullah became the first Bangladeshi to score 2000 runs in Twenty20 internationals before he was trapped plumb in front by leg-spinner Rashid Khan.

Farooqi finished with 3-19 while Omarzai claimed 3-22.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: March 05, 2022 19:22:06 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Ranji Trophy 2022: Bihar's 22-year-old Sakibul Gani hits first-ever triple ton on debut
First Cricket News

Ranji Trophy 2022: Bihar's 22-year-old Sakibul Gani hits first-ever triple ton on debut

India's Sakibul Gani became the first batsman in world cricket to hit a triple century on his first-class debut when he made 341 in the Ranji Trophy tournament.

Virat responds to Yuvraj's letter: 'Your comeback from cancer will always be inspiration for people'
First Cricket News

Virat responds to Yuvraj's letter: 'Your comeback from cancer will always be inspiration for people'

The 33-year-old batting legend Kohli took to social media and posted a photo of Yuvraj's letter, which he wrote on Tuesday.

India vs Sri Lanka: Chance for middle-order batters to impress as Rohit Sharma and Co start favourites in T20Is
First Cricket News

India vs Sri Lanka: Chance for middle-order batters to impress as Rohit Sharma and Co start favourites in T20Is

With Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant given an ample amount of rest for the T20Is, there will eventually be two middle-order batting slots to fill in.