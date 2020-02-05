IN PARTNERSHIP WITH

First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ENG in SA | 1st ODI Feb 04, 2020
SA vs ENG
South Africa beat England by 7 wickets
IND in NZ | 5th T20I Feb 02, 2020
NZ vs IND
India beat New Zealand by 7 runs
ICC CWC League 2 Feb 06, 2020
OMA vs USA
Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
BAN in PAK Feb 07, 2020
PAK vs BAN
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Bangladesh squad returns to Pakistan for second leg of bilateral series; first Test to be held in Rawalpindi

Bangladesh lost 3-0 to Pakistan in their last Test series here in 2003, which included the home team’s nail-biting one-wicket victory in Multan.

The Associated Press, Feb 05, 2020 12:37:52 IST

Islamabad: The Bangladesh cricket squad has returned to Pakistan for the second leg of the bilateral series, which includes its first Test match in the country since 2003.

Bangladesh were originally scheduled to play three Twenty20 Internationals and two Test matches, but agreed to split the tour into three phases because it did not want to stay in Pakistan for a longer duration because of security concerns.

Bangladesh squad returns to Pakistan for second leg of bilateral series; first Test to be held in Rawalpindi

File image of Bangladesh's captain Mominul Haque. AP

Pakistan won the T20 series 2-0 last month in Lahore, with the third game abandoned because of rain.

Bangladesh lost 3-0 to Pakistan in their last Test series here in 2003, which included the home team’s nail-biting one-wicket victory in Multan.

Leading Bangladesh player Mushfiqur Rahim, who didn’t travel to Pakistan for last month's Twenty20 series, has also opted out of the Test match in Rawalpindi.

A three-member security delegation from Bangladesh, led by retired Major Hussain Imam, met with security officials from the Pakistan government and the Pakistan Cricket Board at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

The first Test, which is part of the World Test Championship, starts on Friday. Bangladesh will depart next Wednesday and return to Pakistan in April for one one-day international and the second Test match at Karachi.

Bangladesh are the second Test country to tour Pakistan since the resumption of international cricket there.

In December, Sri Lanka toured Pakistan for 16 days and played Test matches in Rawalpindi and Karachi.

It was the first Test series in Pakistan in more than a decade after a terrorist attack on the Sri Lanka cricket team bus at Lahore left eight people killed and injured several players.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 05, 2020 12:37:52 IST

Tags : Bangladesh Cricket, Cricket, Pakistan Cricket, Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, Rawalpindi Test, SportsTracker, Test Cricket

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 3935 92
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 India 12436 265
5 South Africa 4720 262
6 New Zealand 7328 244
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all