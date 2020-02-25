Bangladesh Cricket Board chief Nazmul Hassan urges players to tour Pakistan, says they have to think about country, not just themselves
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan on Tuesday said the players must think about the country rather than themselves.
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 INDW Vs BANW India Women beat Bangladesh Women by 18 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 5 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 ENGW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat England Women by 6 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 NZW Vs SLW New Zealand Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 wickets
- ACC Western Region T20, 2020 IRI Vs KWT Kuwait beat Iran by 8 wickets
- ACC Western Region T20, 2020 BRN Vs QAT Bahrain beat Qatar by 6 wickets
- ACC Western Region T20, 2020 OMA Vs MDV Oman beat Maldives by 10 wickets
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, One-off Test Match, 2020 BAN Vs ZIM Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 106 runs
- West Indies in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SL vs WI - Feb 26th, 2020, 02:30 PM IST
- Australia in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA vs AUS - Feb 26th, 2020, 09:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Feb 29th, 2020, 04:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 ENGW vs THAW - Feb 26th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 WIW vs PAKW - Feb 26th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 INDW vs NZW - Feb 27th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 22nd, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Delhi Violence Over CAA Protest LIVE Updates: Delhi police clarifies again, says 'shoot at sight' orders were issued; CBSE postpones Class 10, 12 exams for northeast districts
-
SEBI probe suggests prima facie violations of norms in IndiGo related party transactions; shares plunge nearly 5%
-
Taapsee Pannu talks about her 'slap scene' in Thappad, and why she won't ever do a film like Kabir Singh
-
Kashmir's Islamic State seeks to cash in on Delhi communal violence through new online call to arms
-
ISL 2019-20: After season plagued by injuries and mismanagement, Eelco Schattorie deserves second chance at Kerala Blasters
-
Kashmir: Mining expands on rivers despite dire warnings, threatening local livelihoods
-
After Delhi debacle, sections of Congress stress on need for strong leadership, but such 'introspection' has yielded little in the past
-
Anuradha Kapur's Daughters Opera, set in post-NRC Assam, foregrounds fortitude of disenfranchised women
-
Hosni Mubarak dies at 91, says Egypt's state TV; former president was ousted during Arab Spring uprising
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4191
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6967
|124
|2
|India
|7939
|118
|3
|New Zealand
|5347
|116
|4
|South Africa
|5442
|111
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|6095
|265
|4
|India
|12141
|264
|5
|South Africa
|5248
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7114
|245
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan on Tuesday said the players must think about the country rather than themselves.
Bangladesh wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim had refused to travel to Pakistan in January, saying that his family was worried about his safety.
File image of BCB president Nazmul Hasan. AFP
"Every contracted player should go. Players have to think about the country, and not just about themselves. This is what I personally feel," ESPNcricinfo quoted Hassan as saying.
"The country comes before everything else. Everyone should keep it in mind," he added.
Rahim is the key cog in the batting wheel of Bangladesh. He played an important role in Bangladesh's victory over Zimbabwe on Tuesday.
The wicket-keeper batsman also became the leading run-scorer for Bangladesh in the Test cricket during the one-off game against Zimbabwe.
"We will remind them that the contracted players must play as they are told when selected. It never occurred to me that one has to tell them this too," said Hassan.
The one-off ODI between Bangladesh and Pakistan is slated to be played on 3 April. The Test match between the two sides will begin from 5 April.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Feb 25, 2020 21:14:57 IST
Also See
Highlights, Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, one-off Test, Day 3 at Dhaka, Full cricket score: Visitors trail by 286 runs in second innings
Virat Kohli, KL Rahul among other Indians named in Asia XI squad for three-match T20I series against World XI in Bangladesh
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, Highlights, one-off Test, Day 4 at Dhaka: Hosts win by an innings and 106 runs