First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ACC WR T20 | Match 12 Feb 25, 2020
IRI vs KWT
Kuwait beat Iran by 8 wickets
ACC WR T20 | Match 11 Feb 25, 2020
BRN vs QAT
Bahrain beat Qatar by 6 wickets
WI in SL Feb 26, 2020
SL vs WI
Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota
AUS in SA Feb 26, 2020
SA vs AUS
Newlands, Cape Town
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Bangladesh Cricket Board chief Nazmul Hassan urges players to tour Pakistan, says they have to think about country, not just themselves

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan on Tuesday said the players must think about the country rather than themselves.

Asian News International, Feb 25, 2020 21:14:57 IST

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan on Tuesday said the players must think about the country rather than themselves.

Bangladesh wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim had refused to travel to Pakistan in January, saying that his family was worried about his safety.

Bangladesh Cricket Board chief Nazmul Hassan urges players to tour Pakistan, says they have to think about country, not just themselves

File image of BCB president Nazmul Hasan. AFP

"Every contracted player should go. Players have to think about the country, and not just about themselves. This is what I personally feel," ESPNcricinfo quoted Hassan as saying.

"The country comes before everything else. Everyone should keep it in mind," he added.

Rahim is the key cog in the batting wheel of Bangladesh. He played an important role in Bangladesh's victory over Zimbabwe on Tuesday.

The wicket-keeper batsman also became the leading run-scorer for Bangladesh in the Test cricket during the one-off game against Zimbabwe.

"We will remind them that the contracted players must play as they are told when selected. It never occurred to me that one has to tell them this too," said Hassan.

The one-off ODI between Bangladesh and Pakistan is slated to be played on 3 April. The Test match between the two sides will begin from 5 April.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 25, 2020 21:14:57 IST

Tags : Bangladesh Cricket Board, Bangladesh Cricket Team, Cricket, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nazmul Hassan, Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, Sports, SportsTracker

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all