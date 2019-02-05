First Cricket
Bangladesh call pacer Ebadot Hossain, Safiul Islam to replace injured Taskin Ahmed for New Zealand tour

Taskin has been ruled out of the tour with a torn ligament following an impressive show in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Twenty20 tournament.

Agence France-Presse, Feb 05, 2019 16:34:52 IST

Bangladesh on Tuesday called up uncapped pace bowler Ebadot Hossain for this month’s Test series against New Zealand, replacing the injured Taskin Ahmed.

For the three-match one-day international series that starts in Napier on 13 February, Taskin will be replaced by the experienced Safiul Islam.

Bangladesh

Fast bowler Shaiful Islam will take Taskin Ahmed's (not pictured) place in ODI squad. Reuters

Taskin has been ruled out of the tour with a torn ligament after he was recalled into both the ODI and Test squads following an impressive show in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Twenty20 tournament.

He was the competition's leading wicket-taker with 22 scalps until he was hit by injury on Friday.

"We’ve chosen Ebadot for Test because he bowls hitting the seam. Shafiul will come into the ODI side as he is in fine form in BPL and he is also experienced," said chief selector Minhajul Abedin.

Newly called-up Ebadot was a finding of a talent hunt programme in 2017. The 25-year-old has claimed 59 wickets in 19 first-class matches.

Bangladesh will play three ODIs and three Test matches in New Zealand between 13 February and 20 March.

This will be Bangladesh’s first Test series abroad in 12 years, after their 2007 three-Test series in Sri Lanka when they lost all three matches.

Bangladesh also failed to win any matches during their last New Zealand tour in 2017-18.

Updated Date: Feb 05, 2019 16:34:52 IST

