Babar Azam is happy with the tri-series being organized in New Zealand before the T20 World Cup

Pakistan captain Babar Azam expressed happiness over his team traveling to New Zealand for a tri-series in October 2022. The swashbuckling batter said that the series will acclimatise them for the T20 World Cup that follows in Australia.

The Black Caps will host Pakistan and Bangladesh in a tri-series starting on 8 October 2022. The teams will face each other twice before the top two sides face off in the finals. Interestingly, all the matches will be played in Christchurch, without a break day. The final will be played on 14 October.

“I am pleased that we will be featuring in the tri-series in New Zealand as it will help us to arrive early and not only acclimatise for the T20 World Cup in Australia but also give final touches to our preparations," Babar said on Tuesday.

Pakistan will start their World Cup campaign on 23 October against India at the MCG. Pakistan beat India in the last year’s edition of the quadrennial event and were one of the favourites to win the tournament before being eliminated in the semi-final against Australia.

Babar Azam has not played cricket in New Zealand since 2018. The team toured the Kiwi nation in the 2020-21 season, but Babar had to miss owing to a thumb injury.

“I missed the last series in New Zealand due to a thumb injury and look forward to playing cricket in Christchurch against two good oppositions," Babar said.

Tri-Series Schedule:

8 October – New Zealand v Bangladesh, Hagley Oval, Christchurch;

9 October – Pakistan v New Zealand, Hagley Oval, Christchurch;

10 October – Bangladesh v Pakistan, Hagley Oval, Christchurch;

11 October – New Zealand v Bangladesh, Hagley Oval, Christchurch;

12 October – Bangladesh v Pakistan, Hagley Oval, Christchurch;

13 October – New Zealand v Pakistan, Hagley Oval, Christchurch;

14 October – Final, Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

