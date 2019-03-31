Australian bowlers rubbish 'false' reports about fourth Test boycott against South Africa in wake of ball-tampering scandal
Australia's top bowlers on Sunday lashed out at false and inflammatory claims they were planning a Test boycott if David Warner had not been kicked off the team in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal.
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 96 runs
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 DC Vs KOL Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Delhi Capitals (Delhi Capitals win Super Over by 3 runs)
- Indian Premier League, 2019 PUN Vs MUM Kings XI Punjab beat Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 HYD Vs RAJ Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK Vs AUS Australia beat Pakistan by 6 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 HYD vs BLR - Mar 31st, 2019, 04:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs AUS - Mar 31st, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 CHE vs RAJ - Mar 31st, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 PUN vs DC - Apr 1st, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 ZIMW vs MOZW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 NAMW vs KENW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 UGAW vs SLEW - May 5th, 2019, 05:20 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Battle for Muzaffarnagar reflects Opposition's use of caste to trump Hindutva in LS polls; secularism not on ballot
-
Russia's rush of affection for Pakistan could rejig South Asia equation, will discomfit New Delhi
-
In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women without a country
-
Shatrughan Sinha set to join Congress: Ex-Bollywood star struggles for political relevance ahead of Lok Sabha polls
-
Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt intervention is urgently required
-
Risks of pakoda economics: Modi govt buries its head in sand, but unemployment may decide Lok Sabha poll result
-
India Open 2019: PV Sindhu slips up twice as spirited He Bingjiao snatches final spot after remarkable comebacks
-
Rahul Gandhi's promise on ease of doing business is election rhetoric at best; implementation is key, say industry experts
-
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Smaller parties flaunt crucial caste vote bank to bargain hard for relevance in UP
-
बिहार: महागठबंधन की सीटों को हुआ ऐलान, इन बड़े नेताओं को यहां से मिला टिकट
-
मुंबई नॉर्थ से उर्मिला को मिला टिकट, बीजेपी के इस नेता से होगी टक्कर
-
मुझे नादान समझने वाले खुद नादान हैं: तेजप्रताप यादव
-
मेरठ की रैली में बोले पीएम- विरोधियों को बस पाकिस्तान में अपनी छवि की चिंता
-
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: अब आज़म के करीबी नेता ने जया प्रदा पर की यह अमर्यादित टिप्पणी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|5254
|105
|6
|Pakistan
|4979
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|England
|3036
|121
|4
|Australia
|3613
|120
|5
|South Africa
|3366
|120
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Sydney: Australia's top bowlers on Sunday lashed out at "false" and "inflammatory" claims they were planning a Test boycott if David Warner had not been kicked off the team in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal.
File image of Steve Smith and David Warner. Reuters
Warner was widely seen as the instigator of the plot to use sandpaper to alter the ball during the third Test in Cape Town last year, with rookie opener Cameron Bancroft carrying out plan and then-captain Steve Smith turning a blind eye.
The Sydney Morning Herald reported on Friday that Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon all intended to pull out of the fourth Test if Warner was not removed.
The newspaper, citing multiple sources, said it "highlights the extent of the fracture within the dressing-room in the immediate aftermath".
But a statement from the quartet on Sunday denied a boycott had been considered and, with Smith and Warner now free to play again after their one-year bans expired on Friday, the bowlers said they were focused on "moving forward".
'Misleading'
"The article claims we intended to withdraw from the fourth Test during last year's tour of South Africa had David Warner been free to play," the statement said.
"This claim is disappointing on a number of fronts but most importantly because it is false."
It added that allegations "which question our relationship with David are inflammatory and misleading".
"As a team we are all focused on moving forward together and helping the Australian men's team prepare for the World Cup and the Ashes."
Smith and Warner's reintegration into the international fold has already begun with the pair meeting the one-day team in Dubai this month as they gear up for the World Cup in England. Lyon and Cummins were present, but the injured Starc and Hazlewood were not.
Asked on Thursday whether Warner's return would be disruptive, Cricket Australia chief Kevin Roberts compared the situation to any other workplace.
"What we're focused on is doing everything we can to support Dave, Steve, Cameron and all of the other support staff with this integration... to build harmony rather than to disrupt the harmony that is building," he said.
"At the same time, let's be open about it -- in any workplace you don't need to be best mates with everyone, but there needs to be a foundation of respect and I think there is growing respect there."
He added that Smith, Warner, and Bancroft had all "owned their mistakes, they've paid a price and have served their time".
The "sandpapergate" scandal triggered far-reaching consequences for Australian cricket.
Then-coach Darren Lehmann quit and all the top brass from Cricket Australia left after a scathing review said their "arrogant and controlling" win-at-all-costs culture was partly to blame for players bending the rules.
Updated Date:
Mar 31, 2019 09:54:59 IST
Also See
Cricket Australia chief says Steve Smith, David Warner paid price as report reveals senior players' boycott threat post ball-tampering scandal
Australia receives boost ahead of World Cup with pacers Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood on path towards recovery
Sanjay Manjrekar has doubts over England's temperament in global events; says want to see how they cope pressure at World Cup