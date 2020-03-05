First Cricket
Australia vs South Africa, Highlights, ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Semi-Final, Full Cricket Score: Aussies win by five runs

Follow live updates from the second semi-final of the Women's T20 World Cup 2020, being played between Australia and South Africa in Sydney

FirstCricket Staff, Mar 08, 2020 10:03:39 IST

Australia Women beat South Africa Women by 5 runs (D/L method)

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Sydney: South Africa skipper Dane van Niekerk won the toss and elected to bowl against defending champions Australia in the second semifinal of the Women's T20 World Cup, here on Thursday.

Australia vs South Africa, Highlights, ICC Womens T20 World Cup, Semi-Final, Full Cricket Score: Aussies win by five runs

Australia finished second in Group A, their only loss coming against India. Image: @T20WorldCup

The match, though, has been delayed due to wet outfield.

The winner of the match will clash with India, who advanced to the final after their semifinal against England was washed out.

Teams:

Australia: Meg Lanning (C), Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Jess Jonassen, Sophie Molineux, Nicola Carey, Delissa Kimmince, Georgia Wareham and Megan Schutt.

South Africa: Dane van Niekerk (C), Lizelle Lee, Sune Luus, Mignon du Preez, Laura Wolvaardt, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Trisha Chetty, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka and Nonkululeko Mlaba.

With inputs from PTI

