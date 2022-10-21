Australia vs New Zealand Live Streaming: The T20 World Cup will mean business this weekend onwards as the Super 12 round starts on Saturday (22 October) with hosts Australia facing their neighbours New Zealand in Group 1 opener.

Could be poetic for many, the Tasmanian rivals faced each other in the T20 World Cup final in the UAE last year, in which the Australians triumphed. The defending champions are certainly among the favourites to retain the title despite the recent loss to India in a warm-up game. The Kiwis lost a warm-up game to South Africa before their final warm-up against India was washed out.

Live streaming details of Australia vs New Zealand – ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match

When is the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match – Australia vs New Zealand?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match – Australia vs New Zealand will be played on 22 October, Saturday.

Where will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match – Australia vs New Zealand be played?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match – Australia vs New Zealand will be played at SCG in Sydney.

What time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match – Australia vs New Zealand begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group A match – Australia vs New Zealand will start at 12:30 PM (IST).

How can I watch the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match – Australia vs New Zealand?

You can watch ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match – Australia vs New Zealand Live on Star Sports Network.

What are the squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match – Australia vs New Zealand?

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Lachlan Ferguson, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Finn Allen.

