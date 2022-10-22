AUS vs NZ Live score T20 World Cup: New Zealand 125/2 after 13 overs vs Australia

PREVIEW: The Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup kicks off today with the finalists of the last edition, Australia and New Zealand taking on each other in Sydney. Hosts Australia will be coming out to defend their title while the Blackcaps would look to start the campaign on a positive note.

Australia had roped in an in-form Cameron Green who replaced the injured Josh Inglis. Inglis out of the squad with a hand injury. For New Zealand, Daryl Micthell is most likely to be unavailable as he is recovering from a fractured finger.

SQUADS:

Australia: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Steven Smith, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green

New Zealand: Devon Conway(w), Finn Allen, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Daryl Mitchell

