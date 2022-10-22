AUS vs NZ Live score T20 World Cup: New Zealand 125/2 after 13 overs vs Australia

Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Australia Vs New Zealand At Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, 22 October, 2022

22 October, 2022
Super 12 - Match 1
Australia vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup LIVE cricket and updates, ball by ball commentary: Australia finally get the second breakthrough as Adam Zampa traps Kane Williamson in front of the stumps

13:42 (IST)
wkt

AUS vs NZ LIVE
WICKET! Adam Zampa strikes. He bowls that full and straight as Williamson goes for the reverse sweep and misses the ball completely. It hits his front pads and the umpire raises his finger. The batter has gone upstairs to have a second look at it. But the DRS shows three reds and he will have to walk back for 23 off 23

13:39 (IST)
six

AUS vs NZ LIVE
SIX! Another maximum in the innings and that's brings up Conway's 50! What a fine knock this has been. He has been absolutely dominant

13:33 (IST)

13:30 (IST)
six

AUS vs NZ 
SIX! Kane Williamson joins the party and the skipper brings up the 100 for the side with a brilliant slog sweep to dispatch that fuller one out of the park to the deep fine leg area

13:22 (IST)

After 9 overs,New Zealand 90/1 ( Devon Conway (W) 37 , Kane Williamson (C) 10)

AUS vs NZ 
Devon Conway got into the act in that over and hammered one over long on for a six. New Zealand will now be looking to post a big total

13:06 (IST)

After 6 overs,New Zealand 65/1 ( Devon Conway (W) 19 , Kane Williamson (C) 4)

AUS vs NZ LIVE 
New Zealand have started off the proceedings really well. Conway and Finn Allen provided them with a brisk start and the side will now want to capitalise on it

12:55 (IST)
wkt

AUS vs NZ LIVE 
WICKET! Hazlewood provides the much-needed breakthrough to Australia. He cleans up Finn Allen for 42 off 16 with a perfect yorker as the batter charged down to hit that through the off side but missed the ball completely. The partnership has finally been broken

12:46 (IST)
four

AUS vs NZ LIVE 
SIX! Finn Allen is not stopping. He pulls that short one from Pat Cummins for a maximum. What a start this is from New Zealand after being put into bat

12:42 (IST)

After 2 overs,New Zealand 29/0 ( Finn Allen 19 , Devon Conway (W) 10)

AUS vs NZ LIVE SCORE 
Another expensive over from Australia. Three boundaries came in that one. Conway and Allen have come out with a plan and they are not letting go off any run-scoring opportunities

12:34 (IST)

AUS vs NZ LIVE SCORE 
Finn Allen is showing his abilities straightaway. He follows a four with a maximum. Starc needs to tweak his line a bit and bowl him a touch back of the length

Australia vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup, LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES: AUS take on NZ in Sydney.

PREVIEW: The Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup kicks off today with the finalists of the last edition, Australia and New Zealand taking on each other in Sydney. Hosts Australia will be coming out to defend their title while the Blackcaps would look to start the campaign on a positive note.

T20 World Cup: Full coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | News | Photos

Australia had roped in an in-form Cameron Green who replaced the injured Josh Inglis. Inglis out of the squad with a hand injury. For New Zealand, Daryl Micthell is most likely to be unavailable as he is recovering from a fractured finger.

SQUADS:

Australia: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Steven Smith, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green

New Zealand: Devon Conway(w), Finn Allen, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Daryl Mitchell

