Australia vs England 1st ODI: When and where to watch, TV Channels, Squads, and more

In less than a week after the T20 World Cup, Australia and England will be up against each other in the first ODI of the three-match series scheduled to begin on Thursday in Adelaide. This would be Pat Cummins’ first assignment as Australia’s ODI skipper. The pacer replaced Aaron Finch who announced his retirement from the format in September.

The hosts earlier suffered a blow after all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was ruled out after breaking his leg last week.

When is the first ODI between Australia and England?

The first ODI between Australia and England will be played on 17th November.

Where will the first ODI between Australia and England take place?

The first ODI between Australia and England will be held at the Adelaide Oval.

What time will the first ODI between Australia and England begin?

The first ODI between Australia and England will start at 8:50 am IST.

How can I watch the first ODI between Australia and England?

The first ODI between Australia and England will be live on Sony Sports Network and SonyLIV app.

SQUADS:

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar

England: Jason Roy, Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Sam Billings, Chris Jordan, Olly Stone, Luke Wood

