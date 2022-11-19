Australia vs England 2nd ODI Live: Australia win the toss, opt to bat

Preview: Cricket moves on quick from triumphs to defeats, just ask England who were convincingly beaten by Australia in the first ODI. Not given much time to breathe, the second ODI comes in just 48 hours later in Sydney.

Jos Buttler admitted he would like to bring back the key players from the T20 World Cup but it remains to be seen how much they’ve recovered.

For hosts Australia, led by Pat Cummins, top three scored fifties in the first ODI and would be keen on getting the series bagged today.

Squads:

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar

England: Jason Roy, Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Sam Billings, Chris Jordan, Olly Stone, Luke Wood

The second Australia vs England ODI will be live on Sony Sports Network and SonyLIV app.

