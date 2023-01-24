Star couple Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul were dating each other for quite some time amid which their wedding rumours started making rounds on the internet. After creating quite a lot of buzz over their marriage, the couple finally tied the knot on Monday, 23 January 2023 at Athiya’s father, actor Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse. Notably, the family kept the ceremony intimate amid the presence of close friends and family members. Neither Suniel Shetty nor Athiya or KL Rahul ever confirmed the wedding reports until now and remained tight-lipped about the same.

‘Wish them lots of joy’: Virat Kohli and cricket fraternity congratulate KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty

Speaking of which, starting from the preparations of their wedding till the final days, several pictures and videos surfaced online, leaving fans more excited. Athiya and KL Rahul also shared the first official photos from their dreamy wedding on their respective social media handles. There is no doubt to it that the couple looks stunning in their regal ensembles.

Let’s take a look at some pictures from their wedding:

In this first set of pictures, the couple added a heartwarming caption that reads, “In your light, I learn how to love… Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness.” Dressed in subtle pink and white, the couple looked adorable.

After tying the nuptial knot, the couple came out of the farmhouse in a golf cart and happily posed for the media who were stationed outside for the entire day to catch a glimpse of the newly-wedded duo.

Dressed in a traditional kurta and dhoti set, Suniel Shetty posed for the media along with his son Ahan after the wedding. The duo while confirming the news also distributed sweets to the media.

As the newly-wedded couple begins a new journey in their life, congratulatory messages have been pouring in from their colleagues, friends and thousands of fans.

On the work front, KL Rahul was given a break from the New Zealand limited-over series because of the wedding. The India wicketkeeper-batter is set to return to national duties during the Border-Gavaskar trophy comprising four Test matches against Australia. The series begins on 9 February in Nagpur.

Athiya Shetty was last seen in the film Motichoor Chaknachoor in 2019. She made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with Hero opposite Sooraj Pancholi. She also featured in Mubarakan with Arjun Kapoor.

