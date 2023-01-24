Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • 'Wish them lots of joy': Virat Kohli and cricket fraternity congratulate KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty

India cricketer KL Rahul and actor Athiya Shetty got married on Monday at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty got married on Monday. Image: KL Rahul Twitter account

India cricketer KL Rahul and actor Athiya Shetty got married on Monday at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse. Talking about the new bride and groom’s outfit, Athiya opted for a neutral-toned lehenga with a heavy polki embellished neckpiece and earrings. He kept her hair tied back in a high bun and opted for a neutral, nude shade palate for her makeup.

KL Rahul complimented his bride in an off-white sherwani.

The couple shared pictures of their marriage on social media platforms. While sharing the pics on Instagram, Athiya wrote, “In your light, I learn how to love…”

She continued, “Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness.”

Former India captain Virat Kohli reacted to the wedding pictures by dropping heart emojis on the Instagram post.

KL Rahul marriage

Virat Kohli and Bollywood actors react to KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty’s wedding. Instagram screenshot

Apart from Kohli, legends like VVS Laxman and Suresh Raina also took to Twitter to Congratulate Rahul and Athiya.

With ANI inputs

Updated Date: January 24, 2023 08:40:16 IST

