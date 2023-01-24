India cricketer KL Rahul and actor Athiya Shetty got married on Monday at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse. Talking about the new bride and groom’s outfit, Athiya opted for a neutral-toned lehenga with a heavy polki embellished neckpiece and earrings. He kept her hair tied back in a high bun and opted for a neutral, nude shade palate for her makeup.

KL Rahul complimented his bride in an off-white sherwani.

“In your light, I learn how to love…” ♥️ Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness. 🙏🏽@theathiyashetty pic.twitter.com/1VWxio5w6W — K L Rahul (@klrahul) January 23, 2023

The couple shared pictures of their marriage on social media platforms. While sharing the pics on Instagram, Athiya wrote, “In your light, I learn how to love…”

She continued, “Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness.”

Former India captain Virat Kohli reacted to the wedding pictures by dropping heart emojis on the Instagram post.

Apart from Kohli, legends like VVS Laxman and Suresh Raina also took to Twitter to Congratulate Rahul and Athiya.

Congratulations @klrahul and @theathiyashetty Wishing both of you a lifetime of love and happiness🤗 https://t.co/ZqZlGa9Yrl — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 23, 2023

Hearty congratulations to KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty on their wedding. Wish them lots of joy in their life together. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 23, 2023

Congratulations @klrahul & @theathiyashetty. Wishing you both a very happy married life & a lifetime of togetherness. pic.twitter.com/rXTOzOpulO — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) January 23, 2023

Heartiest congratulations to lovely couple @klrahul & @theathiyashetty . My best wishes are with you as you begin the most important innings of your life. May Waheguru bless you with immense love and Happiness. #KLRahulAthiyaShettyWedding pic.twitter.com/zOqBJynI3B — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 23, 2023

Many congratulations to @theathiyashetty & @klrahul on their wedding. Here’s wishing the couple a very happy married life. pic.twitter.com/KpAts8gOVr — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) January 23, 2023

With ANI inputs

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.