Pakistan are likely to play India on September 2 in Kandy in the Asia Cup, with the tournament slated for an August 30 start. As per a report, the tournament opener will be played in Multan with hosts Pakistan taking on Nepal. The final is reportedly scheduled for September 17 in Colombo.

The original draft schedule prepared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), who are the official hosts, has already undergone multiple changes. These matches feature in the latest draft shared and could well see further updates before final schedule is announced at 7:45 PM IST on July 19.

The confusion and iterations are required owing to the logistical challenge posed by having the tournament be played in two countries – Pakistan and Sri Lanka – in a hybrid model.

Asia Cup will witness 13 matches be played and as per the original announcement by the Asian Cricket Council, four of those were pencilled in for Pakistan and nine in Sri Lanka. After initial plans of all matches being kept in one city, Multan has been added as a second venue, reports ESPNCricinfo.

Beyond the opener in Multan, Lahore is drafted in to host three group matches and one Super Fours game.

As per the draft schedule, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan is scheduled for September 3 in Lahore followed by Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan at the Gaddafi Stadium on September 5.

The draft schedule clarifies that regardless of where they finish from the group stage, Pakistan will remain A1 and India A2 while Sri Lanka B1 and Bangladesh B2. In case and Nepal and Afghanistan qualify forward, they will take the slot of the team knocked out (Pakistan or India in Group A and Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Group B).

The only Super Fours match included in the draft schedule to be played in Pakistan is on September 6. In case both Pakistan and India advance to the Super Four round, they would play again on September 10 in Kandy.

The Pakistan matches are scheduled to start at 1 PM local time (1:30 PM IST/Sri Lanka Stanard Time).

Group A of the Asia Cup includes Pakistan, India and Nepal while Group B features Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. The top two teams from each group will progress to the Super Four stage with the top two teams making the final.

The Asia Cup, to be played in a 50-over format, is essentially a preparation run for five of the six teams (except Nepal) for the ODI World Cup which begins from October 5 in India.