The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will announce the complete schedule of the 2023 Asia Cup and unveil the trophy in Lahore on Wednesday, News18 CricketNext reported on Tuesday.

The schedule will be announced by the PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf. The event will be held at the Pear Continental Hotel in Lahore and will be live streamed at 7.15 pm (Pakistan time) on PCB’s official YouTube channel.

The Asia Cup will be held in the 50-over format this time around, acting as a buildup tournament to the ODI World Cup in India later this year.

After much speculation regarding the venue of the tournament, it was decided that it would be held in a hybrid model. While four matches will be held in Pakistan, the remaining nine games will be hosted by Sri Lanka.

The tournament is slated to take place from 31 August to 17 September.

India, Pakistan and Nepal makeup Group A, while Group B consists of Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The top two teams from each group qualify for the Super Four stage, and the top two teams from the Super Four stage will face off in the final.

Sri Lanka are the defending champions of the Asia Cup, having beaten Pakistan by 23 runs in the 2022 final.