Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup final: Shadab Khan forces umpire to raise his finger after DRS; Watch

Pakistan leg-spinner Shadab Khan, in a hilarious manner, hold the umpire Masudur Rahman’s hand and forced him to raise his finger after a DRS appeal went against Pakistan.

The incident happened in the sixth over when Haris Rauf bowled a brilliant Yorker to Bhanuka Rajapaksa and the batter missed it completely. The ball hit straight on the shoes of the batter and Rauf appealed for LBW. But the umpire didn’t think it was out.

Pakistan asked for a review, but the decision was unturned as the ball was only clipping the leg stump according to hawk eye and the ‘umpire’s call’ stood.

After the DRS, Shadab went to the umpire and tried to stretch the umpire’s hand to raise the finger in a funny manner.

Both Shadab and umpire Rahman had hearty laughter.

Watch the video here:

Shadab Khan doing his best for his man Haris Rauf ❤️🥺 pic.twitter.com/57OGNAq7SK — adi✨|| haris rauf cheerleader (@adidoescricket) September 11, 2022

In the powerplay, Pakistan put Sri Lanka on the back foot as they took three important wickets including both the openers for a score of 42 runs.

Sri Lanka also lost Dhananjaya Se Silva and skipper Dasun Shanaka soon after powerplay. Shadab Khan ended his four-over spell with figures of 1/28.

However, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Wanindu Hasaranga fought back with some attacking shots and stitched a partnership of 58 runs in 36 balls till the 15th over.

