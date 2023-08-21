Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Asia Cup 2023 Squad Announcement, Team India: Follow live updates as selectors convene to announce India's Asia Cup squad in Delhi.

India squad for Asia Cup 2023 LIVE: KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer named in 17-member squad

File image of India captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid. Sportzpics

13:45 (IST)

Rohit Sharma: "We want guys who can bat at No 4. It is not just about one position. It is about the entire unit coming together and getting the job done. Guys have been put under pressure. We have had injuries along the line, have been forced to rotate. Missed on players in workload management. We have to see what combination works. We tried Axar, have him play freely. We have 9 ODIs before we play our first game in the ODI World Cup and time to make players to make this position their own"

13:45 (IST)

Agarkar: "Shreyas Iyer is declared fully fit but KL Rahul has a niggle. We're expecting both to be fully fit. KL Rahul could be fit by the second or third game. On both, we have time for the World Cup squad"

13:42 (IST)

Ajit Agarkar: "Tilak Varma is part of the Asian Games squad. We saw potential in West Indies. We want to give him exposure, he is left-handed so that helps. When the World Cup comes in, we can decide on how things go"

13:41 (IST)

Rohit Sharma: "(Leadup to the World Cup) I don't believe in the tags of favourites, underdogs. It is all about going in, winning games. We have to play well. All are here to compete hard and we understand that. It can give you advantage to play at home but nothing more than that. The outside teams now play in India a lot so they are used to the conditions also. As far as our prep is concerned, this is the right tournament for us to go in and test ourselves, respond to pressure. That is how it was previously as well."

13:38 (IST)

Ajit Agarkar: "We picked these 17-18 guys and the ODI World Cup will be around these guys only. We have time till 5th to decide the actual squad. It is obviously going to be around these guys"

13:30 (IST)

🚨 India squad for Asia Cup 2023

Rohit Sharma(c) 
Shubman Gill
Virat Kohli
Shreyas Iyer
KL Rahul(wk) 
Suryakumar Yadav
Tilak Varma
Ishan Kishan(wk) 
Hardik Pandya
Ravindra Jadeja
Axar Patel
Shardul Thakur
Jasprit Bumrah
Mohammed Shami
Mohammed Siraj
Kuldeep Yadav
Prasidh Krishna

13:17 (IST)

India's Asia Cup vice-captain

Sanjay Manjrekar believes Jasprit Bumrah should be India's vice-captain. Bumrah made a winning start as an India captain, taking the team to a 2-0 lead in Ireland. The third T20I will take place on Wednesday

13:10 (IST)

India's Asia Cup squad LIVE

Sanjay Manjrekar on Star Sports: "I think most issues seem to address that the batter is in pretty good form. India of course have to ponder on the Suryakumar Yadav case because 50 overs cricket is not quite making the same impact but he will be such a big temptation on a big stage when he walks in with just 15-17 overs left in the innings, can be a game changer. So that is an issue India need to sort of finalise whether they want , Suryakumar Yadav, so that is one loose and they need to tie.”

"Hardik Pandya’s form is a little bit of concern, his bowling because you will have to do a lot of physical work in the world cup because you need him as the all-rounder not just a batter so at least 6-7 over per innings is what is expected from him. When India won the world in 2011, it was because of people like Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Singh pure batters who bowled a bit, so Hardik Pandya’s bowling is very important.”

“I guess in the spin department Chahal needs to rise to the occasion in the 50 overs format to get those crucial wickets along with Kuldeep Yadav because Jadeja will be your containment bowler. I think the same department is always going to be a bit of gamble with all teams considering the pitches and sizes of the grounds in India.”

13:06 (IST)

India's Asia Cup squad LIVE

Sanjay Manjrekar on Star Sports: "(If) KL Rahul is fit, then he is India's number one wicketkeeper. If he isn't, then India start looking at Ishan Kishan or Sanju Samson. For me, Kishan is the number two choice because he's a left hander, which is why you also have Tilak Varma in the consideration."

12:53 (IST)

India's Asia Cup schedule:

2 Sept: India vs Pakistan

4 Sept: India vs Nepal

This will be followed by the Super Four stage - if India progress (which they most likely will)

11:35 (IST)

Asia Cup squad announcement LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of India's squad announcement for the Asia Cup 2023. The tournament gets underway next week but beyond the continental tournament, the focus will be on the ODI World Cup and the thought process for the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee, captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid.

India’s Asia Cup squad LIVE UPDATES: Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee will convene today in New Delhi to decide India’s squad for the Asia Cup tournament. The focus will be on the fitness of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, both in recovery mode at the NCA.

While it is not certain, a 15-member provisional squad for the ODI World Cup in India could be announced today as well. But there is a strong possibility of keeping a 17-member squad for the Asia Cup and then pruning it down to 15-players for the World Cup.

Other topics of discussion during the meeting could be race for spot between Shardul Thakur and Prasidh Krishna with the aim to include an extra seamer.

Another question mark is over the spinners. Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel are prime contenders. But it remains to be seen whether four or five spinners are included with other options being Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin and a dark horse in the form of Washington Sundar.

Published on: August 21, 2023 11:36:31 IST

