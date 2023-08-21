KL Rahul’s return to international cricket will reportedly have to wait with selectors not fully convinced with his recovery from injury. Also in the same boat is Shreyas Iyer who underwent a back surgery. Their fitness report will be under scrutiny when Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel meets in Delhi, on 21 August, with Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid for company to decide the Asia Cup squad.

KL Rahul underwent surgery on his right thigh after picking up an injury during the IPL. Iyer was operated on for a back injury that has re-surfaced repeatedly and saw him miss the Tests against Australia.

With both recovering at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), the selectors have reportedly called upon the chief Nitin Patel for his views on the healing process.

Their fitness report and that of Jasprit Bumrah, who returned to action against Ireland last week, will be in consideration. The Asia Cup, to be played in 50-over format this year, is expected to be a tough assignment straightaway for players returning from lengthy injury layoffs.

BCCI are mindful of the injuries to the players and the respective recovery processes. With that in mind, the board would not be keen on a return to the Asia Cup squad especially with the ODI World Cup to come in October, November.

Besides the fitness report of KL Rahul, Iyer and Bumrah, another consideration will be on keeping more spin bowling options in the team. Of the current bunch, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav have cemented their places.

With the aim of keeping variety in the bowling attack, off-spinner Washington Sundar could be a dark horse ahead of leggie Yuzvendra Chahal. Additionally, Sundar’s inclusion would extend the batting depth for the team.