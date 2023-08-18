In a much-awaited development, India’s cricket team is poised to finalise its squad for the highly anticipated Asia Cup.

The selection committee is scheduled to convene in New Delhi on 21 August to make critical decisions ahead of the tournament. The spotlight remains on the presence of skipper Rohit Sharma, who is set to attend the pivotal selection meeting in the nation’s capital.

Receiving an encouraging update, wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul has been declared fit and available for selection. Sources close to the matter have indicated that Rahul’s fitness regimen has been on track, with his batting and wicketkeeping skills in fine form. Furthermore, optimism abounds regarding the recovery of Shreyas Iyer, another key player on the radar.

“KL Rahul’s availability for selection is confirmed, given his impressive fitness and form. As for Shreyas Iyer, the signs are indeed extremely positive,” shared an insider closely connected to the developments, revealing insights to CricketNext.

The potential return of Rahul and Iyer marks a significant boost for the Indian cricket contingent, as concerns have lingered within the middle-order since their absence due to injuries. The team experimented with the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson during their absence, but neither managed to secure a firm position in the lineup.

A roster of at least 14 names is nearing certainty for the upcoming multi-nation event, which includes stalwarts such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah among others. However, the most deliberated decision revolves around the selection of the 15th squad member.

The selection panel faces a pivotal choice between an additional spinner and bolstering the batting lineup. The names in contention for this crucial spot include Yuzvendra Chahal, known for his wrist-spinning prowess, and Suryakumar, who has showcased his batting prowess.

If Iyer remains unavailable, SKY seems poised to cement his place in the middle-order, as Samson’s underwhelming performances have weakened his prospects. The prospect of introducing a fourth spinner also looms, with Washington Sundar and Ravichandran Ashwin being potential candidates. The addition of either of these spinners would not only enhance the bowling variety but also contribute to the batting depth.

The role of Chahal, a wrist-spin specialist, has been a topic of discussion, especially as Kuldeep Yadav’s performances have won favour with the management in recent series. The deliberation continues over whether to opt for an additional wrist-spinner or explore the off-spinner route, or even consider a lineup with just three spinners while bolstering the batting ranks.

A notable buzz surrounds Tilak Varma, following his impressive performances in the recent T20I series against West Indies. Many former cricketers and experts have advocated for his inclusion in the ODI squad, citing his prowess as a valuable middle-order left-hander. Additionally, Varma’s spin-bowling ability further enhances his appeal as an all-round option.

Unlike the 2011 edition of the World Cup, where India enjoyed the luxury of several part-time spinners, the current squad lacks a comparable multipurpose spin resources. With Varma potentially in the mix, the team management faces a pivotal decision that could influence the overall balance of the Asia Cup squad.

As the selection meeting looms, the Indian cricket fraternity awaits with bated breath, eager to witness the final composition of the squad that will carry the nation’s hopes in the prestigious Asia Cup. The 15th member’s selection is shaping up to be a decisive moment, one that could potentially shape the course of the tournament for Team India.

Likely Asia Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (subject fitness), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan (WK), Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal/Washington Sundar/R Ashwin