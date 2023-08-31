One of the most anticipated matches of the ongoing Asia Cup is the clash between India and Pakistan. This match, along with the entire tournament, holds great significance for all the teams involved as it will help them understand their strengths and weaknesses and prepare better for the Cricket World Cup.

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg believes that the showdown between Shaheen Shah Afridi and India’s top-order batters could determine the outcome of the match. Hogg is excited to watch this contest as it pits Pakistan’s skilled bowling attack against India’s experienced batting lineup.

“It will be better for Pakistan as well because they will get the exposure. We want those contests to happen. India has a more dominant batting. Pakistan with their pace attack has a slight advantage, especially with left-arm Shaheen Afridi. He is a quality bowler,” Hogg mentioned during an interview on Backstage with Boria.

Hogg also discussed the battle between Shaheen Shah Afridi and Rohit Sharma, suggesting that the left-arm seamer could trouble the India captain with the new ball, making the clash even more intriguing. He added that if Pakistan manage to dismiss Virat Kohli early, they could gain control of the game.

"Virat Kohli's six against Haris Rauf is the best cricket shot I have ever seen in my life."

“If Pakistan can expose Virat Kohli early in the contest against the new ball in front of Shaheen Afridi, the contest between Shaheen and the Indian top three will be decisive. So, for me, that’s where the game will be won and lost between India and Pakistan,” Hogg emphasised.

With KL Rahul injured, India’s batting lineup will see some changes. Ishan Kishan might open the innings, pushing Shubman Gill to number 3 and Virat Kohli to number 4.

Pakistan began their Asia Cup campaign with a convincing win over Nepal. Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed performed well with the bat, both scoring centuries. Their fast bowlers also stepped up and dismantled Nepal’s top order.