Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed scored ruthless centuries as Pakistan thrashed Nepal by 238 runs in the opening game of the Asia Cup in Multan.

Skipper Azam scored a 131-ball 151 runs for his 19th ODI hundred while Ahmed produced an unbeaten 109 runs in 71 balls for his first as Pakistan put together 342/6 in 50 overs.

The Asia Cup hosts then bundled out Nepal for a mere 104 in 23.4 overs with leg-spinner Shadab Khan taking 4/27 while pace duo of Haris Rauf took 2/16 and Shaheen Shah Afridi 2/27.

For Nepal, debutants in the Asia Cup, Sompal Kami (28), Aarif Sheikh (26) and Gulsan Jha (13) made it to double figures.

The win is an ideal start for Pakistan, who climbed to ODI World No 1 ranking last week, an ideal start and perfect tune up for the marquee clash against arch-rivals India in Pallekele on Saturday.

The 238 run win is Pakistan’s third biggest win by runs in their ODI history.

Pakistan’s biggest ODI victories (by runs):

by 255 runs vs Ireland in 2016

by 244 runs vs Zimbabwe in 2018

by 238 runs vs Nepal in 2023

by 233 runs vs Bangladesh in 2000

by 217 runs vs Sri Lanka in 2002

It is also the second biggest win in the men’s ODI Asia Cup. The honour of clinching the biggest win in men’s ODI Asia Cup belongs to India who beat Hong Kong by 256 runs in the 2008 edition.

In that match in Karachi, India scored 374/4 batting first with Gautam Gambhir (51), Virender Sehwag (78), MS Dhoni (109*) and Suresh Raina (101) all scoring big runs.

In the bowling department, Piyush Chawla took four wickets and Sehwag took two wickets as Nepal were bowled out for 118 runs.

On Wednesday, Pakistan’s 342 run total was biggest by any team against Nepal and fifth-highest team total in Asia Cup history.

Azam’s 151-runs is the second-highest individual score in Asia Cup tournaments. It is behind Virat Kohli’s 183 runs against Pakistan in 2012.

“This game was good preparation for the India game because it gave us confidence,” said Azam who also became the fastest to 19 ODI hundreds in 102 innings, beating South Africa’s Hashim Amla whose 19 came in 104.

Action in the Asia Cup, being played on a hybrid model, now moves to Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh in Pallekele on Thursday. Under the model, Pakistan are hosting four matches and Sri Lanka nine after India refused to tour Pakistan because of political tensions.