Asia Cup gets added meaning and importance this year as it forms a precursor to the ODI World Cup. The continental tournament, in its 16th edition this time around, will be played in a 50-over format with Pakistan, Sri Lanka, India, Nepal, Bangladesh and Afghanistan in contention. Nepal qualified by virtue of winning the ACC Men’s Premier Cup.

Sri Lanka, the defending champions, will host nine matches and Pakistan, the initial hosts, will host four games. This is the first time the tournament will be held in multiple countries after India expressed concern over playing in Pakistan.

Group A features Pakistan, India and Nepal. Group B includes Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The top-two teams progress to the Super Four and the two best teams from here will make the final. The tournament gets underway on 30 August and culminates on 17 September, with the final in Colombo.

Asia Cup squads:

Bangladesh Asia Cup squad: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Litton Das, Tanjid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mamhud, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Mohammad Naim

Pakistan Asia Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi.

India Asia Cup squad: Yet to be announced

Nepal Asia Cup squad: Yet to be announced

Afghanistan Asia Cup squad: Yet to be announced

Sri Lanka Asia Cup squad: Yet to be announced