Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka recall Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan as several key players miss out due to injury

Seamers Binura Fernando and Pramod Madushan make a comeback to the squad along with Dushan Hemantha, with the likes of Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka and Wanindu Hasaranga ruled out of the competition due to injuries.

Seamer Pramod Madushan played a key role in Sri Lanka's triumph in the 2022 Asia Cup, collecting 4/34 in the final against Pakistan in Dubai. AFP

Defending champions Sri Lanka on Tuesday announced their squad for the 2023 Asia Cup with several key players missing out on the continental event due to injury.

Seamers Binura Fernando and Pramod Madushan make a comeback to the squad along with leg-spinner Dushan Hemantha, with the likes of Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara Dilshan Madushanka and Wanindu Hasaranga ruled out of the competition due to injuries.

Madushan was among the key performers for Sri Lanka in their triumphant campaign in the UAE last year, collecting 4/34 in the final in Dubai as the Lankans defeated Pakistan by 23 runs to win their first major title since the 2014 T20 World Cup.

Chameera and Madushanka are nursing a pectoral and an oblique tear respectively. Kumara and Hasaranga, on the other hand, are nursing a side strain and a thigh strain.

Also Read | What Sri Lanka and other World Cup-bound teams will be hoping to achieve in Asia Cup

Additionally, the Sri Lanka squad also does not include a couple of veterans, all-rounder Angelo Mathews and wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Chandimal.

The 15-member unit will be captained by Dasun Shanaka while opening batter Kusal Mendis will be his deputy.

Considering the team’s batting prowess, although available for selection, opener Avishka Fernando misses out, having been infected by COVID last week.

The Lions play their opening match against Bangladesh on Thursday in Pallekele and will later face Afghanistan in Lahore.

Sri Lanka have won a total of six Asia Cup titles — five in the ODI format along with last year’s T20 triumph.

This year’s tournament returns to the ODI format as a precursor to the ICC World Cup, and will be hosted in both Pakistan as well as Sri Lanka though the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) retains hosting rights for the entire tournament.

Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Janith Perera (wk), Kusal Mendis (vc & wk), Charith Asalanka, Dananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Mahesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushan Hemantha, Binura Fernando and Pramod Madushan.

Published on: August 29, 2023 22:11:42 IST

