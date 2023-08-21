KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer returned to India’s squad for the upcoming Asia Cup as the BCCI announced the 16-member squad for the continental tournament that starts on 30 August.

Rohit Sharma will lead the side, that also features young Tilak Varma, who made an impression in the recent T20I series against West Indies.

Both Rahul and Iyer have missed competitive cricket for most of 2023 due to injuries. While Rahul sustained a thigh injury while fielding during an IPL 2023 game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Shreyas Iyer suffered a back injury during the fourth Test between India and Australia in March.

The duo had recently undergone rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

India squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna.

