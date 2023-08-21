Rohit Sharma will lead the side, that also features young Tilak Varma, who made an impression in the recent T20I series against West Indies.
KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer returned to India’s squad for the upcoming Asia Cup as the BCCI announced the 16-member squad for the continental tournament that starts on 30 August.
Both Rahul and Iyer have missed competitive cricket for most of 2023 due to injuries. While Rahul sustained a thigh injury while fielding during an IPL 2023 game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Shreyas Iyer suffered a back injury during the fourth Test between India and Australia in March.
The duo had recently undergone rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.
India squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna.
Former head coach Shastri felt the inclusion of two left-handed batters alongside senior spin-bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja could be the solution to India's quest for the ideal top-seven going forward.
Former India cricketer and coach Ravi Shastri answers some of the burning questions related to India's team selection for the Asia Cup and ODI World Cup.
The PCB said besides Shah, it has also invited heads of other boards who are part of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) for the opening match.