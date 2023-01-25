The tug-of-war between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) regarding the host rights for the 2023 Asia Cup finally seems close to a conclusion.

According to PCB chairman Najam Sethi, a special meeting between the two boards has been organised by the Asia Cricket Council (ACC) officials to draw an end to the controversial topic.

Sethi revealed that the ACC meeting is scheduled for 4 February and will take place in Bahrain.

Going back to the beginning of the row, the war of words between the PCB and BCCI was initiated following a shocking statement by the Indian board’s secretary Jay Shah after the venue for the 2023 Asia Cup was decided. The upcoming edition of the tournament is supposed to be held in Pakistan. Thus, it had been anticipated that India would travel to its neighbouring country for a cricket tournament after more than a decade.

Roger Binny: India travelling to Pakistan not BCCI’s call, government clearance needed

However, in October last year, BCCI secretary Shah, who is also the ACC President, rubbished the speculation, demanding a change in the venue. The statement left the Pakistani board furious as they threatened to pull their name out of the ICC World Cup, which will be hosted by India in October 2023.

Then PCB chairman Ramiz Raja repeated the same point in many interviews while stressing that Pakistan was more hurt by the claim that their hosting rights for the 2023 Asia Cup would be forcibly removed.

PCB chairman Sethi has remained silent and has refused to pass any comment on the matter so far. It looks like he is waiting for a formal meeting where he could present his opinion in front of the higher authority of the ACC. Revealing the date of the meet, he said, “I am still not sure about our stance. We will come up with a decision in the meeting, keeping an eye on the situation.”

Furthermore, Sethi disclosed a fresh update on the demands of the BCCI. As stated by him, the Indian cricket board is ready to welcome Pakistan for the World Cup but is still not convinced to send their squad to Pakistan for the Asia Cup. “BCCI wants Pakistan to travel to India, but they don’t want India to play in Pakistan. This is nothing new for us,” he stated.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.