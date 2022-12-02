Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja said that Pakistan might consider pulling out of the 2023 Asia Cup if their hosting right are withdrawn and the tournament is shifted to another country.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah had, in October, said that India will not travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup next year and that the tournament will be held at a neutral venue. Shah is also the Asian Cricket Council’s president.

“It’s not as if we don’t have hosting rights and we’re pleading to host it. We won the rights fair and square. If India doesn’t come, they won’t come. If the Asia Cup gets taken away from Pakistan, maybe we’re the ones that pull out,” Ramiz said on the sidelines of the Pakistan vs England Test in Rawalpindi.

England have toured Pakistan after a period of 17 years and New Zealand will be playing a test series in Pakistan starting from the last week of December. Australia as well travelled to Pakistan during March 2022.

“We’ve shown we can host great teams. I can understand issues relating to bilateral cricket, but the Asia Cup is a multi-nation tournament, almost as big as the World Cup for the Asian bloc,” PCB Chief added.

“Why give it to us in the first place and then make all those statements about India not travelling to Pakistan? I accept that India won’t come because the government won’t allow them to come – fine. But to take the Asia Cup away from the host on that basis isn’t right.”

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja interacts with media personnel in the media box#PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/yyObmYO3gv — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 2, 2022



Ramiz was also vocal about the fact that there will be no excitement about the tournament without an India vs Pakistan contest.

“Common sense,” Ramiz told BBC’s Test Match Special when asked what it would take for India to play in Pakistan.

“There is no contest if India and Pakistan are not playing. I have mentioned it so many times. I have always been loved in India; I’ve done so many IPL editions [as a commentator]. I know the fans want to see India against Pakistan.”

Ramiz further exemplified the attendance at MCG during the T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan.

“You saw what happened in the World Cup – 90,000 fans turned up [at MCG]. I am just a little disappointed with the ICC. When the point was put to the FIFA president, why is the US playing Iran, Iran has so many issues regarding women’s rights. He picked up the football and said this can solve a lot of issues. Through sports, we can take care of the tribe mentality. I feel let bat and ball talk.”

Ramiz concluded stating that Test cricket as well needs matches between the arch-rivals for its monetization and revival.

“What happens if the government of Pakistan doesn’t allow Pakistan to travel to India because of security issues?” Ramiz said when asked if he was worried about the ramifications of a pullout. “It is quite an emotional subject here. The debate was started by BCCI in a way. We had to respond. Test cricket needs India v Pakistan.”

