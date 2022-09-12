Asia Cup 2022: Wanindu Hasaranga is Man of the Tournament, Mohammad Rizwan pips Virat Kohli to be highest run-getter

Asia Cup 2022 proved to be one of the best and the most intriguing continental tournament after almost all the matches went to the wire barring a few.

Sri Lanka, the underdogs at the start of the tournament and almost eliminated after their loss to Afghanistan in the first group stage match rallied like an impeccable side and won five consecutive matches in a row to be crowned champions.

Pakistan, the runners up started the event on a losing note to India, but came back stronger and avenged the first round loss in the Super Fours stage to ensure a place in the finals. But their express train was halted by Sri Lankans as they defeated them twice in a row – the second being on the night of the final.

There were some exciting performances from Virat Kohli’s century to Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s five-wicket haul throughout the tournament.

Here are the top performers of the tournament –

Man of the tournament: Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga ended as the second highest wicket-taker in the tournament bagging nine wickets at an average of 18.89. Hasaranga came to the fore when it needed the most, picking three wickets in both the games against Pakistan

He also scored 66 runs at a strike rate of 150 – his most important innings coming in the final – brisk 36 runs off 21 deliveries.

Wanindu Hasaranga with the Player Of The Tournament award in Asia Cup 2022. Congratulations, Wanindu. pic.twitter.com/JdWwnsAenV — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) September 11, 2022

Man of the Match in the final: Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Bhanuka Rajapaksa was adjudged to be the man of the final match after he single-handedly (almost) drove Sri Lanka’s score to 170 batting first. The Lankans were down and out at 58/5 inside nine overs and that gave Rajapaksa’s 71 off 45 deliveries more meaning.

Most Runs: Mohammad Rizwan – 281 runs

Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan ended up as the highest run-getter in the tournament scoring 281 in six innings at an average of 56.20. He was Pakistan’s batting mainstay throughout the tournament and built a platform in each game for his side to reach the finals.

Interestingly, he pipped India’s Virat Kohli by a mere five runs to end the series as the highest run-scorer.

Highest individual score: Virat Kohli – 122*

Virat Kohli’s 122 of 61 balls against Afghanistan was the best score in the entire tournament. Kohli was out of form and criticised for his poor returns for quite long at the start of the tournament. However, he returned to form in some style as he scored 276 runs at an average of 92.

Most Wickets: Bhuvneshwar Kumar – 11 wickets

India’s ace seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar ended up as the highest wicket-taker on the back of a display of some brilliant swing bowling at the start of each match.

Bhuvi started the tournament brilliantly against Pakistan, picking four wickets, but his best performance came when he claimed a five-wicket haul against Afghanistan.

Bhuvi also had an average of 10.45 which was bettered only by Sri Lanka’s Pramod Madushan who bowled 6.1 overs in two games.

Best individual figures: Bhuvneshwar Kumar – 5/4 (4 overs)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar wreaked havoc against Afghanistan as he claimed four wickets in the power play and finished his spell with one more wicket to claim his career-best figures and a second five-wicket haul in T20Is.

His figures at the end of his spell read: 4 – 1 – 4 – 5

