Asia Cup 2022: ‘This could be Pakistan’s year,’ says Virender Sehwag after side’s nail-biting victory over India

Pakistan’s hopes of ending a 10-year wait for another Asia Cup title received a solid boost on Sunday in with the five-wicket victory over arch-rivals and defending champions India in Dubai.

And it’s not just Pakistani fans who believe the Babar Azam-led outfit have a real shot at the trophy this year; experts too believe that the ‘Men in Green’ have the momentum on their side and are favourites to lift the trophy this Sunday, including former India opener Virender Sehwag.

Sehwag, who has taken to commentary since hanging up his boots in 2015, added that the pressure will be on India in their upcoming clash against Sri Lanka on Tuesday since it will be a do-or-die affair for the Men in Blue following their defeat to Pakistan.

“If India lose another match by chance, they will be out of the tournament. Pakistan have the advantage because if they lose one match and win another, their net run rate will take them to the final as they have lost one match and won two. India have lost one and if they lose another, they are out. So pressure is on India.

“This could also be Pakistan’s year,” Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

Pakistan, who have been plagued with fitness issues both in the build-up as well as during the tournament, got their campaign off to a jittery start with a five-wicket loss to India on 28 August.

The two-time champions however, have bounced back strongly since then, bundling Hong Kong out for a paltry 38 to register a thumping 155-run win in their next outing before collecting their first Super 4 points with a thrilling five-wicket victory over India.

