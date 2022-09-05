India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022: Babar Azam and Co get the better of Men in Blue in Super Four clash
Mohammad Rizwan hit an attacking 71 as Pakistan beat India by five wickets in a last-over Super Four thriller at the Asia Cup
Pakistan defeated India in the Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2022 by 5 wickets after chasing down a target of 182 runs. AP
Pakistan lost a couple of wickets when the score read 63/2 and were left in a spot of bother when Mohammad Rizwan and Nawaz joined hands and steadied the ship for the side. Nawaz chipped in with a valuable 42 off 20 for his side. AP
Rizwnan on the other side scored 71 off 51. AP
Earlier, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul gave India a solid start as they put up 54 for the first wicket inside 6 overs. AP
Pakistan pulled things back in the middle overs as they picked up wickets at regular intervals. AP
Virat Kohli showed resistance and notched up a half-century, helping India put 181/7 in 20 overs. AP