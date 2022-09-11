Asia Cup 2022: Salman Butt slams Pakistan batters for failing to read Wanindu Hasaranga's variations

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has come down heavily on the Babar Azam-led side following their five-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka in the final Super 4 clash of the 2022 Asia Cup.

Butt questioned the Pakistani batting order’s inability to deal with Wanindu Hasaranga, who was the wrecker-in-chief for the Sri Lankans on Friday with a haul of 3/21 from four overs that earned him the Player of the Match award.

“The way Pakistan’s batters got out was quite disappointing. All their lives they have played tape ball cricket. How can they not read Hasaranga’s variations from the finger?”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“The kind of shots Pakistan batters played, I won’t call it a bad day for them. I would describe it as very poor shot selection,” Butt said in a video posted on his official YouTube channel.

The star Sri Lankan leg-spinner’s spell, along with vital contributions from Maheesh Theekshana (2/21 from 4) and Pramod Madhushan (2/21 from 2.1) helped bowl the ‘Men in Green’ out for 121. Led by in-form opener Pathum Nissanka’s second fifty on the trot, the Sri Lankans chased the target down in a canter with three overs to spare to ensure they head to Sunday’s big final on the back of four consecutive victories.

Read: Sri Lanka’s road to Asia Cup 2022 final

Pakistan had earlier secured their place in the final after beating India and Afghanistan by five wickets and one wicket respectively in the Super 4s. Pakistan bounced back from their five-wicket defeat to India in their opening game by inflicting a defeat by a similar margin.

Read: Pakistan’s road to Asia Cup 2022 final

They suffered a batting collapse at the hands of the Afghan attack in Sharjah while chasing a modest target of 122, before Naseem Shah struck back-to-back sixes to pull off an incredible one-wicket victory.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.