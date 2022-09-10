Sri Lanka’s road to Asia Cup 2022 final: Winning four games on the trot after getting decimated by Afghanistan

If anyone, after the tournament opener between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, had said that Sri Lanka will make it to the finals, they would have been brutally trolled. Even the Sri Lankan fans would have heartily wanted, but would not have expected them to make the finals.

However, the group stage match against Bangladesh was a kind of reincarnation for the Lankans and that motivated them to fight for a place in the finals. But what really propelled them to the finals was their nervy win against the mighty Indians.

Skipper @dasunshanaka1 talks about the great wishes from YOU back home! 🤩 Use the link below to send your #RoaringForGlory wishes ahead of the final ⬇️https://t.co/R46lZfsCFG pic.twitter.com/2GVsFIOzvU — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) September 10, 2022

While India and Pakistan were considered the favourites to reach the finals, Sri Lanka made space for themselves by killing India’s chances that were already wounded after a defeat to Pakistan.

The Sri Lankan team has shown tremendous fighting spirit after losing their first match. Their batting unit has come together and all have performed at different stages in the tournament. Their bowling has also shown much promise in the last two games against India and Pakistan.

The fact that they demolished the Pakistan batting lineup in the last Super 4 match on Friday shall give them a psychological advantage over the same opponent on Sunday. And with the manner in which Pakistan batting has collapsed in their last two games, they will start vulnerable against the Lions.

We take a look at Sri Lanka’s road to the final –

Group A, Match 1: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan

Afghanistan were as spirited as any other team and started the tournament with a bang. They had defeated Sri Lanka in a lopsided encounter. Sri Lanka were dismissed for a paltry score of 105, which Afghanistan chased in 10 overs and an additional ball.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa showed some glimpses of what was to come ahead with a 29-ball 38, but no other batter could fire and the bowlers were left helpless with so less to defend.

Group A, Match 3: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh

This was the match Sri Lanka found their mojo. Though we can’t assure it as a fact, Sri Lanka had found their mojo before the match itself and some words were exchanged through the media interaction.

The match was a do-or-die situation with Afghanistan defeating both of them and the two recently coveted arch-rivals left to fight for one place.

The match went down to the wire. Bangladesh posted a total of 183 batting first, making it look out of scope for Sri Lanka. But Kusal Mendis took their bowlers apart and then skipper Dasun Shanaka scored a match-winning 45 after the team was stranded at 77/4 inside nine overs.

Sri Lanka won the match with four balls to spare, did the naagin dance, and qualified for the Super 4 stage.

Super Fours, Match 1: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan

As destiny (read Asian Cricket Council) had it, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan were pitched against each other to start the next round as well. This was actually to ensure an India vs Pakistan game on back-to-back Sundays.

Afghanistan were again equally, if not more, confident. But Sri Lanka, in this instance, was better prepared to face their first-round nemesis. Afghanistan were batting first and posted a mammoth 175/6. The score seemed even larger for the fact that it was at Sharjah – a stadium peculiar for low-scoring thrillers.

However, Sri Lanka chased down the total with four of their batters scoring thirties and never giving up till the last over. Thus they had grabbed the first points in the second stage, albeit, without naagin dance.

Super Fours, Match 3: Sri Lanka vs India

This match had the most unexpected result in the tournament and also changed the equations for the broadcasters as well as organisers.

Sri Lanka defeated India in a nail-biting thriller with just one ball to spare. Batting first, India had posted 173/8 on the board on the back of Rohit Sharma’s 72, despite Dilshan Madushanka rattling Virat Kohli’s stumps for a duck in the third over.

The Sri Lankan openers came to the fore this time, stitching up a 97-run partnership and helping their side put one foot over the line. Indians fought back with spinners strangling the middle order, only to lose the plot in the death bowing six wides and Bhuvi being generous with a 19-run 19th over.

With this win, Sri Lanka had firmly put themselves in the final, and only a miracle would have then sent them out of the tournament.

Dasun Shanaka confident of his bowling attack, says 'variation we have is amazing'

Super Fours, Match 6: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan

An inconsequential, dress rehearsal match before the Sunday night final wherein Sri Lanka decimated the Pakistan batting lineup for 121. The bowlers who had been in a see-saw kind of form till then were excellent and overpowered an already doubtful Pakistan batting lineup.

The batters were not exceptional as in other games and took 17 overs to chase down the target, but the win just two nights before the final would have given them some impetus and much-needed confidence.

When Sunday comes, as Sunday comes, Sri Lanka will be the team to beat. Pakistan might look strong on paper, but their recent performances make them doubtful to come out superior.

