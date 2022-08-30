Explained: What is the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2022? How can teams qualify?

The Asia Cup 2022 got underway in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the opening match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka on 27 August. Afghanistan won the tournament opener by eight wickets. The final will be played on 11 September.

The Asia Cup 2022 is being held in Dubai and Sharjah and consists of six teams including India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Hong Kong.

We take a detailed look at the format and the different stages of the tournament.

What is the format of Asia Cup 2022?

The Asia Cup 2022 consists of three stages — the group stage, Super 4 and the final.

Six teams have been divided into two groups with each group consisting of three sides.

India, Pakistan and Hong Kong have been drawn into Group A while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are part of Group B. The teams will face off one another once in the group stage with the top two from the groups qualifying for the Super 4 stage.

The top two teams from the Super 4 stage will then take part in the final.

What is the Super 4 stage?

Four teams (A1, A2 from Group A and B1, B2 from Group B) will be part of the Super 4 stage. The Super 4 stage will have all the teams playing against each other once. The top two teams from this stage will play in the final on 11 September.

The Super 4 stage will in total consist of six matches and will run from 3 to 9 September.

Will India play Pakistan again in Asia Cup 2022?

India won their campaign opener against Pakistan by five wickets on 28 August. Both teams can once again play against each other given they qualify for the Super 4 stage. They can also face off in the final if they finish as the top two sides in the Super 4 stage.

