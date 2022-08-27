Asia Cup 2022: Priyanka Vadra shares her memories of an India vs Pakistan match

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shared her memories from an India vs Pakistan match when she visited Karachi, back in time.

India vs Pakistan is one of the biggest rivalries in the world of sports and the entire nation is excited about the clash between the arch-rivals. The leaders are no different from the common man when it comes to this high-octane clash.

“I have a special memory. Several years back, I had been to Karachi to watch an India vs Pakistan match and I can never forget the moment when India won the match. All the political leaders, whether from BJP or congress, were excited and started jumping with happiness, Vadra said on her YouTube channel.

India and Pakistan bilateral match-ups have stopped, owing to political tension between the neighbours, the last series between the two being played in 2011.

Since then, the two teams have only competed at multinational ICC or ACC events.

Vadra further wished luck to the Indian team, on the eve of their opening match.

“India and Pakistan play on 28 August. On behalf of the entire nation and my family, I wish the team the best of luck. Give your best and win the match,” she concluded.

Notably, India lost the last encounter between the two teams at the 2021 T20 World Cup. However, Rohit Sharma said that they have moved past that loss and the dressing room environment is buzzing.

