Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan’s Asif Ali, Afghanistan’s Fareed Ahmad fined for on-field altercation

Asif Ali and Fareed Ahmad admitted their offence and accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee Andy Pycroft.
Dubai: Pakistan’s Asif Ali and Afghanistan bowler Fareed Ahmed were on Thursday fined 25 per cent of their match fees for their on-field altercation during their Asia Cup Super 4 match here.
The duo has been punished for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the clash between Pakistan and Afghanistan on Wednesday.
The pair has been fined for an altercation that occurred after the fifth delivery of the 19th over.
According to an ICC statement, Ali breached Article 2.6 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “using a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting during an International Match”.
Fareed was found to have breached Article 2.1.12, which relates to “inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator) during an International Match.”
The players admitted their offence and accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee Andy Pycroft.
It was a tense moment in the match when the incident between the pair took place, with the contest on a knife’s edge.
Watch: Heated altercation between Asif Ali and Fareed Ahmad in Pakistan vs Afghanistan
Ali was going all guns blazing at 16 runs off eight deliveries, threatening to take the match away from Afghanistan.
Ahmad then bowled a slower bouncer that deceived Ali, with Karim Janat taking the catch at short fine leg. The incident then took place when Ahmad was celebrating the wicket while Ali was walking off to the pavilion.
Pakistan eventually ended up winning the contest, with Naseem Shah emerging as the unlikely hero with the bat.
Needing 11 off the final over and with only one wicket in hand, Naseem hit two massive sixes off the first two deliveries against Fazhalhaq Farooqi as Pakistan won the match with four deliveries remaining.
The result meant that Pakistan and Sri Lanka qualified for the final of the Asia Cup, with India and Afghanistan getting knocked out of the Super Four stage.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Pakistan captain Babar Azam's lean patch at the Asia Cup 2022 continued as the now World No. 2 T20 batter was out for a golden duck against Afghanistan
Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain registered a partnership of 13 runs for the 10th wicket. The partnership is the highest between number 10 and 11 in a successful run chase in T20Is.
Pakistan batsman Asif Ali was involved in a heated spat with Afghanistan's Fareed Ahmad during the two nations' during closely-contested Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match in Sharjah