Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2022: Heated altercation between Asif Ali and Fareed Ahmad; Watch video

Pakistan batsman Asif Ali was involved in a heated spat with Afghanistan’s Fareed Ahmad during the two nations’ during closely-contested Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match in Sharjah on Wednesday.

The incident happened during the 19th over of the match when the match was at a crunch stage with 12 runs needed of just eight balls for Pakistan to win the match. In the prior delivery, Ali already shot the left-arm pacer for a six over mid-on and was eager to capitalise further from the momentum gained from the maximum.

Fareed, however, got the better of the Pakistani right-hander in the fifth ball of the over by bowling a slow short-ball that took a top edge of Asif’s wildly swinging bat for a safe catch by Karim Janat. The fielder, standing at short fine-leg, ran backward to ensure the tricky catch.

Filled with emotions at that point, pacer Ahmad exulted, in a bit exaggerated fashion, in front of the departing batter. The gesture was responded by a shove from Asif before turning his back to the Afghan for the pavilion. Ahmad was next seen walking toward Asif while uttering some words in an animated manner. Ali certainly didn’t like what he heard and turned to almost hit the Afghan pacer with his bat before getting a hold at his nerve.

However, the damage was visually done by this point as the official broadcaster’s Hindi commentator Aakash Chopra could be heard saying that Ali has found himself trouble through his aggressive gestures and could face a game ban.

If inflicted, Ali will miss the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka as Pakistan eventually defeated Afghanistan to confirm their final ticket.

It took back-to-back sixes by tailender Naseem Shah in the first two balls of the 20th over that ensured their win. Pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi was at the receiving end and as the left-arm pacer was at blame for bowling two full tosses for Shah to take Pakistan to 131/9 while chasing 130.

