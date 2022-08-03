Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced the squads for the three-match ODI series against the Netherlands from August 16-21 and the ACC T20 Asia Cup to be played in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.

Notably, fast bowler Naseem Shah has been included in place of Hasan Ali, while Salman Ali Agha, who toured England in 2021 for the ODIs, has been recalled to Pakistan's squads.

Also, star pacer Shaheen Afridi has been retained in the ODI and T20I squads, and his rehabilitation programme will be overseen by the team trainer and physiotherapist, who will also decide on his return to international cricket.

There will be five changes from the Netherlands ODI squad to the ACC T20 Asia Cup side. Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Haris, Salman Ali Agha, and Zahid Mehmood will be replaced by Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Usman Qadir.

"We have only made changes that were necessary. Both the competitions are important for us and, as such, we have picked our best available players in consultation with the captain and head coach," said chief selector Muhammad Wasim."

Chief selector Mohammad Wasim sheds light on the Pakistan squads announced for the Netherlands ODIs and T20 Asia Cup #NEDvPAK | #AsiaCup2022 https://t.co/SOYD0tcTdI — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 3, 2022

Hasan has been given a break from international cricket and Naseem Shah has replaced him. He is express fast and can give further impetus to the fast bowling department, which already boasts Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Afridi, and Shahnawaz Dahani.

Though Naseem has not played any international white-ball cricket, he has demonstrated with the red-ball that he is an attacking option with good pace and controlled swing.

“Salman Ali Agha has been recalled to the ODI side after he performed well in the past two Pakistan Cup tournaments, averaging 40.33 and 48.8, respectively. He also gives Babar Azam an additional bowling option," Wasim said speaking about Salman.

Pakistan will open their Asia Cup campaign against arch-rivals India on 28 August. The Men in Blue will eye for revenge against the Babar Azam-led side for the defeat in the T20 World Cup 2021 and will also aim to defend their title as India defeated Bangladesh in the final of the previous edition of the tournament in 2018.

India is the most successful team in the history of the event, with seven titles under their belt.

Meanwhile, Pakistan will depart for Amsterdam on 12 August for the three-match ODI series against the Netherlands, which is a part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League fixtures.

T20I players will join the squad in Dubai for the Asia Cup on 22 August.

Squads:

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs - Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mehmood.

Pakistan squad for ACC T20 Asia Cup - Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir.

