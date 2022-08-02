India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in the 2022 Asia Cup as the schedule for the tournament was announced on Tuesday evening.

Asian Cricket Council President Jay Shah announced the schedule for the tournament, confirming that the mega event will start on 27 August and go on till 11 September.

"The wait is finally over as the battle for Asian supremacy commences on 27th August with the all-important final on 11th September," Shah wrote in his tweet.

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will clash on 27 August, to kick off of the multilateral event before India and Pakistan face off in the main event.

The final of the tournament is scheduled for 11 September at Dubai International Stadium.

All but three matches will be played at the Dubai International Stadium, with three fixtures being allotted to the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The wait is finally over as the battle for Asian supremacy commences on 27th August with the all-important final on 11th September. The 15th edition of the Asia Cup will serve as ideal preparation ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/QfTskWX6RD — Jay Shah (@JayShah) August 2, 2022

Six teams will participate in the tournament with one team yet to qualify. Group A consists of India, Pakistan, and the qualifying team. Whereas Group B comprises Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the super four stage and the four teams will each other before the top two teams clash for the title match.

The India vs Pakistan match is the most anticipated match amongst the fans as the two teams only play during multi-national tournaments. Pakistan defeated India in their last encounter in the 2021 T20 World Cup at the same venue. India will be eager to even the scores after their first loss against Pakistan in a World Cup.

India are the defending champions of the Asia Cup and will go in the tournament as favourites. They had won the 50-over format four years ago. The last T20 edition was played in 2016 which was also won by MS Dhoni-led India.

However, India and Pakistan both have been in good T20 form in recent times and will make the tournament interesting.

The teams will consider the event as an important tournament for the upcoming T20 World Cup in November and eye to finalise their combinations.

