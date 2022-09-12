Asia Cup 2022: 'I let my team down,' Shadab Khan takes responsibility for Pakistan's loss in final

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan has taken the responsibility for his team’s loss in the Asia Cup 2022 final against Sri Lanka on Sunday. In the summit clash, Shadab dropped two crucial catches as Sri Lanka went onto post 170/6 batting first.

Sri Lanka were once reeling at 58/5 before Bhanuka Rajapaksa’s blistering knock of 71 off 45 balls turned the tide in their favour. Rajapaksa, however, was dropped twice in the match. First, in the 18th over his catch was put down by Shadab at long-on followed by another blunder on the last ball of the 19th over when Asif Ali and Shadab collided at deep mid-wicket to not only drop the catch but the ball also tipped over the boundary for a maximum.

In reply, Pakistan were bowled out for 147 as pacer Pramod Madushan took four wickets.

Shadab, who was hit on the head while fielding in the final, wrote on Twitter: “Catches win matches. Sorry, I take responsibility for this loss. I let my team down.”

The senior cricketer also praised teammates Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz and Mohammad Rizwan for doing well in Asia Cup.

Sri Lanka’s Rajapaksa after the title triumph said that the victory will help bring smiles to the faces of his fellow citizens as the country grapples with an economic crisis.

“As a nation, I think it’s a great win … with all the crisis happening back home, these are tough times for Sri Lankans. We are glad and hope that we brought some smiles to their faces,” Rajapaksa said after the match.

