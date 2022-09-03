Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz shines with 45-ball 84 against Sri Lanka

Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz was in top form on Saturday, playing a knock of 84 runs off just 45 balls during his team’s Asia Cup Super Four match against Sri Lanka in Sharjah.

Gurbaz, who opened the innings with Hazratullah Zazai, slammed four fours and six sixes during his knock.

Follow LIVE blog here

Having been put to bat, Zazai and Gurbaz got Afghanistan off to a positive start, forging a 29-ball 45-run stand for the first wicket before the former departed for 13. Ibrahim Zadran (40) then came in at number three and he and Gurbaz forged a 93-run stand off just 64 balls for the second wicket.

Gurbaz was eventually dismissed in the 16th over. He was looking to heave across the line, but ended up getting a top-edge that went towards Wanindu Hasaranga at deep midwicket. Ibrahim looked good as well but fell for 40 in the 18th over, when he scooped a shot to short fine leg fielder off Dilshan Madushanka’s ball.

Afghanistan went onto post 175/6 from 20 overs. At the time of writing this, Sri Lanka were 23/0 from three overs, with opemers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis in the middle.

Meanwhile, India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in another Super Four match, on Sunday. The Men in Blue had got the better of Pakistan in the group stage of the Asia Cup in Dubai last Sunday.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.