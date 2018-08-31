First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Asia Cup Qualifier | Match 6 Aug 30, 2018
OMA Vs MAL
Oman beat Malaysia by 2 wickets
Asia Cup Qualifier | Match 5 Aug 30, 2018
HK Vs SIN
Hong Kong beat Singapore by 5 wickets
AFG in IRE Aug 31, 2018
IRE vs AFG
Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast
Asia Cup Qualifier Sep 01, 2018
OMA vs SIN
Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Asia Cup 2018: Virat Kohli's workload, middle-order woes on selectors' minds ahead of India squad selection for UAE event

While India will be entering the tournament after a gruelling two and half month tour of UK, it is unlikely that top stars will take rest as they are set to play arch-rivals Pakistan potentially thrice if the two teams reach the finals.

Press Trust of India, August 31, 2018

Mumbai: India skipper Virat Kohli's workload will be in focus along with the middle-order slots when the national selection committee picks the squad for the Asia Cup cricket tournament on Saturday.

While India will be entering the tournament after a gruelling two and half month tour of UK, it is unlikely that top stars will take rest as they are set to play arch-rivals Pakistan at least twice or maybe thrice if the two teams reach the finals.

Indian captain Virat Kohli plays a shot during his innings of 160* in the 3rd ODI of the series at Cape Town.

File image of India captain Virat Kohli.

However, the skipper has had issues with his back and with another six Test matches lined in the next three months (two vs West Indies and four vs Australia), the selectors will be cautious while monitoring Kohli's workload.

There is nothing to suggest that Kohli will opt out of the tournament but if he does, then Rohit Sharma will lead the side.

The other concern will be fixing the middle-order woes.

While Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma select themselves, KL Rahul will remain a backup opener or one-down depending on the team situation.

However, it's the two batting slots after Kohli which are a bone of contention going into the World Cup next year.

Manish Pandey had an indifferent run with the senior team but the quadrangular series saw him roar back to form. He led India B to the title with 306 runs in four games without being dismissed once.

Ambati Rayudu has passed the Yo-Yo test and scored a few runs for India A. Kedar Jadhav is also fit and his slow off-breaks could be an asset on the UAE tracks.

The selectors will also find it difficult to ignore Mayank Agarwal's rightful claim to a place in the side after scoring truckloads of runs for Karnataka and India A.

He has been a stupendous success across formats but with Dhawan, Rohit and Rahul as openers, it will be difficult for the selectors to slot Agarwal unless they decide to rest Dhawan.

But there is a chance that if Agarwal is ignored for the Asia Cup, he will play against the West Indies at home where some seniors are certain to be rested.

The bowling department will have Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah leading the attack with Shardul Thakur and Siddarth Kaul fighting for the back-up pacer's slot along with Umesh Yadav.

With Mahendra Singh Dhoni behind stumps, there are chances that young Rishabh Pant, who has looked far more confident than Dinesh Karthik, may make it as Dhoni's understudy.

Updated Date: Aug 31, 2018

Tags : #Ambati Rayudu #Asia Cup #Asia Cup 2018 #Bhuvneshwar Kumar #Cricket #Dinesh Karthik #India National Cricket Team #Jasprit Bumrah #Kedar Jadhav #KL Rahul #Mahendra Singh Dhoni #Manish Pandey #Mayank Agarwal #Rishabh Pant #Rohit Sharma #Shardul Thakur #Shikhar Dhawan #Siddarth Kaul #Virat Kohli

Also See

Age doesn't matter. You have got to beat everyone else




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4275 110
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all