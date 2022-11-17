As England and Australia squared off on Thursday to play the first game of their three-match One Day International series, Aussie all-rounder Ashton Agar stole the show with a magnificent fielding effort at the Adelaide Oval. It was the 45th over of England’s innings when Agar stunned the crowd by throwing his body into the air to save English batter Dawid Malan’s sky-high shot which had almost cleared the boundary. Now, a clip of Agar’s brilliant effort has been doing the rounds across social media and earning many plaudits.



Malan went for a pull shot off Pat Cummins as the Australian captain bowled a short delivery pitching around leg and middle stumps. The ball seemed to comfortably clear the boundary line but Agar prevented it from doing so at the last moment by putting in an incredible effort to stop a six. The Australian leapt off the ground close to the boundary line and threw the ball back into the playing area with his entire body still in the air.

The successful attempt undoubtedly caught the eye of internet users. Since being shared, the clip on Cricket Australia’s Twitter page has received more than 3,44,000 views and has garnered over 3,000 likes.

A user said, “That’s called effort, that’s a treat to watch.”

That’s called effort, that’s a treat to watch. — Cricket Connected (@CricketConnect9) November 17, 2022



Another one acknowledged, “Agar is like spiderman today.”

Agar is like spiderman today. — love and respect (@52WsSfyRH8Npn4j) November 17, 2022



As stated by a cricket enthusiast, “This has to be the best six saved. Have been many such cases but this is just incredible.”

This has to be the best six saved. Have been many such cases but this is just incredible. — Mishra Ji🇮🇳🇦🇫 (@MishraJiCricket) November 17, 2022



An individual noted, “Wow, what a Herculean effort by A Agar. The ball was travelling towards the boundary at lightning speed but Ashton Agar caught it and threw the ball back in the field.”

Wow, what an Herculean effort by A Agar. The ball was travelling towards the boundary like a lightning speed but Ashton Agar caught it & throwed the ball back in the field. Magnificent 👌👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/yscmWU2GBg — Sunil Chowta (@ChowtaSunil) November 17, 2022



In another notable event, Agar got involved in a heated discussion with on-field umpire Paul Reiffel. Reiffel advised the bowler not to cross the field occasionally as Agar attempted to block a shot from Malan during one of his overs. The umpire did not like Agar’s behaviour because he believed the ball to be quite a distance from the bowler.

“He hit that to mid-wicket, mate. You can’t because you are obstructing the path,” Reiffel said.

Agar lost his calm at this point and was heard on the stump mic saying the phrase, “for f***’s sake.” While they were not audible on the broadcast, the duo continued to speak for some time.

Batting first, England had a poor start but Dawid Malan went on to shine with the bat and helped the side reach 287 runs in 50 overs with a crucial century to his name. The Southpaw registered 134 off 128 deliveries, including 12 boundaries and 4 maximums. From the Aussie bowling unit, skipper Cummins and Zampa picked up three wickets each.

