Cricket

Australia Vs England LIVE SCORE (odi)

Ball by ball commentary

Australia Vs England At Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 17 November, 2022

17 November, 2022
Starts 08:50 (IST)
Play In Progress
England

England

38/3 (8.1 ov)

1st ODI
Australia

Australia

Yet To Bat

England Australia
38/3 (8.1 ov) - R/R 4.65

Play In Progress

Sam Billings - 2

Dawid Malan - 4

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Dawid Malan Batting 10 13 2 0
Sam Billings Batting 2 5 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Pat Cummins 4 0 13 2
Cameron Green 0.1 0 5 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 31/3 (7.1)

7 (7) R/R: 6

James Vince 5(6) S.R (83.33)

c Alex Carey b Pat Cummins

Australia vs England 1st ODI Live Cricket Score: Follow ball-by-ball commentary and live updates from the AUS vs ENG 1st ODI on our blog at firstpost.com

Australia vs England series is first for Pat Cummins as home team's ODI captain. Image: Twitter/@ICC

Toss news: Australia won the toss and opted to field in the first match of the series.

Playing XIs:

Australia XI: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

England XI: Jason Roy, Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Luke Wood, Olly Stone

Preview: World champions England are back to playing cricket after winning the T20 World Cup just last Sunday. Their first assignment is a three-match ODI series against Australia. England are well aware of the conditions in Australia having played the recent T20 Worl Cup there and that should help them in the series.

Australia, meanwhile, are looking to make a strong comeback after failing to reach the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup.

Squads:

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar

England: Jason Roy, Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Sam Billings, Chris Jordan, Olly Stone, Luke Wood

Updated Date: November 17, 2022 08:47:33 IST

