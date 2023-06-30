In a worrying development for Australia on Friday, veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon arrived in crutches at the Lord’s Cricket Ground for the third day of the second Test against England.

Lyon, who collected eight wickets in the first Test at Edgbaston and also forged a match-winning stand with skipper Pat Cummins, injured his calf while fielding on Day 2 at the ‘Home of Cricket’, and limped off the ground as a result, appearing to wipe away tears.

LIVE: England vs Australia, Day 3 of 2nd Ashes 2023 Test at Lord’s

Playing in his 100th consecutive Test, Lyon’s participation in the remainder of the second Test appears unlikely, especially since scans have shown that he has suffered “significant calf strain”. Not did the 35-year-old arrive at St John’s Wood in crutches, he was also wearing a compression sock on his right calf.

“Nathan Lyon has been diagnosed with a significant calf strain.

“He will require a period of rehabilitation after this match is concluded. A decision regarding his availability for the remainder of the series will be made at the conclusion of the game,” a Cricket Australia spokesman said on Friday, according to AFP.

A report on British tabloid Evening Standard confirmed Lyon would not take any further part in the remainder of the second Test.

Star batter Steve Smith too appeared concerned when addressing Lyon’s injury after stumps on Thursday.

“Obviously it didn’t look good. I mean it doesn’t look ideal for the rest of the game. I’m not sure how he actually is, but if he is no good, it is obviously a big loss for us,” Smith said after the day’s play.

The Australian team management is expected to address Lyon’s injury in greater detail after the conclusion of the Lord’s Test.

In his absence, part-time offie Travis Head is expected to take over spin-bowling duties for the remainder of the game with Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne chipping in.

And should Lyon get ruled out of the remainder of this year’s Ashes, off-spinner Todd Murphy — collected 7/124 on debut against India earlier this year — is expected to assume charge as the lead spinner with leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson and left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann his back-ups in the squad.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.